Criterion in February 2027: KUNG FU HUSTLE, THE SWEET HEREAFTER, THE IRISHMAN

Stephen Chow in the Criterion Collection?

Yes, that will come true in February 2027, when the esteemed label welcomes the esteemed actor and filmmaker into its hallowed halls.

Released in 2004, Kung Fu Hustle may not be his best or funniest film, but it will serve as a lively introduction for newbies, and a warm reminder of his skills in its worldwide appeal. The two-disc 4K+Blu-ray edition is packed with special features.

In many ways the polar opposite, Atom Egoyon's The Sweet Hereafter (1997) will be issued in a two-disc 4K+Blu-ry edition, including a raft of special features. The film is, as Criterion's notes point out, "a devastatingly clear-eyed vision of the ways in which trauma can ripple through our lives." Ian Holm and Sarah Polley give exceptional performances. If you can, watch it with someone you love.

To be honest, I have mixed feelings on Martin Scorsese's The Irishman (2019), largely because of its use of digital de-aging. Perhaps with the distance of eight years, I'll be able to give it another chance. Like the two titles above, it will be released in a two-disc 4K+Blu-ray edition, with a nice complement of special features.

Also coming in February 2027: Gus Van Sant's Mala Noche, George Clooney in Noah Baumbach's self-important Jay Kelly, Carla Simón's Romeria, Leo McCarey's comedy Ruggles of Red Gap, and Victor Sjöström's Hollywood Masterworks, comprised of three silent films.

Visit the official Criterion Collection site for more details and to place your pre-orders.

