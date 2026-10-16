TRAUMA, OR MONSTERS ALL: Dark Sky Films Announces Release Date For... Larry Fessenden's Rumored Last Film? The Hell!?!

Dark Sky Films has announced the November 4th theatrical release of Larry Fessenden’s monster epic Trauma Or, Monsters All, beginning in New York City and Los Angeles. The Glass Eye Pix production serves as the finale to Fessenden's monster quadrilogy, uniting creatures from his previous films Habit, Depraved, and Blackout in the town of Talbot Falls.

When a visiting writer publishes an article exposing a quiet upstate town's unsettling past, she accidentally unleashes a werewolf, a vampire, and a Frankenstein monster from the shadows, forcing the community to confront generations of suppressed trauma.

And no. Larry Fessenden is not retiring from filmmaking. He is just wrapping up this quadrilogy of monster movies which started back with Habit, and continued with Depraved, then Blackout. This goes back to something that Fessenden said about the quadrilogy that has been blown out of proportion and debunked since then.

Our article title was click-baity and we have no regrets about it though we would be just as concerned about word of this in Dark Sky Films' announcement as you would be, if it were true.

Check out the trailer below the official announcement, with the misleading titles, from Dark Sky Films.