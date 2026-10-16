TRAUMA, OR MONSTERS ALL: Dark Sky Films Announces Release Date For... Larry Fessenden's Rumored Last Film? The Hell!?!
Dark Sky Films has announced the November 4th theatrical release of Larry Fessenden’s monster epic Trauma Or, Monsters All, beginning in New York City and Los Angeles. The Glass Eye Pix production serves as the finale to Fessenden's monster quadrilogy, uniting creatures from his previous films Habit, Depraved, and Blackout in the town of Talbot Falls.
When a visiting writer publishes an article exposing a quiet upstate town's unsettling past, she accidentally unleashes a werewolf, a vampire, and a Frankenstein monster from the shadows, forcing the community to confront generations of suppressed trauma.
And no. Larry Fessenden is not retiring from filmmaking. He is just wrapping up this quadrilogy of monster movies which started back with Habit, and continued with Depraved, then Blackout. This goes back to something that Fessenden said about the quadrilogy that has been blown out of proportion and debunked since then.
Our article title was click-baity and we have no regrets about it though we would be just as concerned about word of this in Dark Sky Films' announcement as you would be, if it were true.
Check out the trailer below the official announcement, with the misleading titles, from Dark Sky Films.
DARK SKY FILMS PROUDLY ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE DATE FORLARRY FESSENDEN'STRAUMA, OR MONSTERS ALLLegendary Horror Filmmaker Reunites with Dark Sky Films for Ambitious New Monster Epic, Rumored To Be Fessenden’s Last FilmDark Sky Films proudly announces the release date of TRAUMA OR, MONSTERS ALL, the highly anticipated new feature from acclaimed independent horror filmmaker Larry Fessenden.The film will be released in theaters November 4th with an opening at the IFC Center in New York, followed by a Los Angeles opening at Lumiere Music Hall and additional markets.Produced by Glass Eye Pix, the film serves as the culmination of Fessenden's decades-long reinterpretation of the classic Universal monsters, bringing together the vampire, Frankenstein's monster, and the werewolf from his acclaimed films Habit, Depraved, and Blackout into one haunting contemporary story.TRAUMA OR, MONSTERS ALL marks another chapter in the creative partnership between Dark Sky Films and Larry Fessenden's Glass Eye Pix, one of independent horror's most influential production companies. The collaboration stretches back nearly two decades and includes such acclaimed films as Ti West's The House of the Devil and The Innkeepers, and numerous other landmark genre titles including Stake Land, Stake Land 2, Hypothermia, Late Phases, Bitter Feast and Blackout.Widely regarded as one of the genre's most original voices, Larry Fessenden has spent more than three decades crafting horror films that have reimagined classic monsters through a distinctly human lens. From Habit and Wendigo to The Last Winter, Beneath, Depraved, and Blackout, his films have earned international acclaim for blending supernatural mythology with contemporary social anxieties. Beyond directing, Fessenden has championed generations of independent filmmakers through Glass Eye Pix, producing acclaimed works by Ti West, Jim Mickle, Jenn Wexler, Kelly Reichardt, Glenn McQuaid, Jack Fessenden, and many others.In TRAUMA OR, MONSTERS ALL, visiting writer Cassandra (Laëtitia Hollard, currently appearing in NBC's acclaimed medical drama The Pitt) arrives in the quiet upstate town of Talbot Falls to research a book on George Washington Carver while working at the local library alongside her new friend Agnes (Aitana Doyle). After Cassandra publishes an article exposing the town's unsettling past, buried secrets begin to surface as a werewolf, vampire, and Frankenstein creation emerge from the shadows, forcing the community to confront generations of fear, guilt, and suppressed trauma. Blending gothic horror, social commentary, and deeply human storytelling, Fessenden delivers an ambitious monster epic unlike anything else in contemporary genre cinema.The ensemble cast features Laëtitia Hollard, Aitana Doyle, Addison Timlin, Alex Hurt, Alex Breaux, Larry Fessenden, John Speredakos, Marc Senter, Micheál Neeson, Joshua Leonard, Barbara Crampton, James Le Gros, with appearances by Emily Bennett and Toby Poser, alongside a host of returning Glass Eye Pix collaborators."I've spent my career reimagining classic monsters because they reveal something deeply human about us. TRAUMA OR, MONSTERS ALL brings those stories together into one film about memory, identity, and the wounds we carry. I'm grateful to reunite with Dark Sky Films, whose support of independent horror has made them the perfect home for this project." said Larry FessendenGreg Newman, EVP of Dark Sky Films added, "Our partnership with Larry Fessenden and Glass Eye Pix spans many years and some of the most influential independent horror films of their era. TRAUMA OR, MONSTERS ALL is another bold, uncompromising work from one of the genre's true visionaries, and we're proud to bring it to audiences."
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.