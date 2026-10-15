SILVER SCREAMERS: Festival Favorite Snagged by The Horror Collective, Debuts on BloodStream Next Month

Studio Dome announces today that their genre label, The Horror Collective, has acquired the U.S distribution rights to Sean Cisterna's acclaimed festival favorite Silver Screamers. The documentary will debut exclusively on the streaming service BloodStream on November 6 and host a number of special theatrical screenings in the days that follow. The film will launch on additional streaming services in the first quarter of 2027.

Silver Screamers is a heartwarming and spine-tingling real-life story that's won over festival audiences around the world, with The Globe and Mail hailing the "sweet and warmhearted" documentary as "American Movie meets Cocoon." The picture follows a spirited group of senior citizens who set out to make a horror film, stepping far outside their comfort zones to make something that offers each of them a different - and sometimes surprisingly powerful - reward. Led by director Cisterna, the group navigates the challenges of low-budget movie-making with the humor, heart, and resilience that only a lifetime of experience can bring. Along the way, they discover newfound confidence, forge meaningful friendships, and prove that creativity knows no age. Silver Screamers is a joyful celebration of second acts and fearless reinvention, set charmingly against the backdrop of micro budget genre filmmaking.

After making its World Premiere at Fantastic Fest 2025, Silver Screamers traveled to Toronto After Dark, Strasbourg, the Calgary International Film Festival, Melbourne Documentary Film Festival, BIFFF, ReFrame, Celluloid Screams, and numerous other global film festivals. Silver Screamers is the first movie to be released under a new joint theatrical partnership between Studio Dome and Antenna Releasing.

Says filmmaker Sean Cisterna, "While Silver Screamers has plenty of laughs, scares and filmmaking adventures to behold, at its heart is a story about people discovering that creativity, friendship and a sense of purpose don't have an expiry date. We hope the film will appeal to everyone – from horror fans and documentary lovers, to anyone who enjoys a funny, uplifting story about people proving that it's never too late to try something new."

Clark Collis, lead programmer at BloodStream , adds, “Silver Screamers has the same broad appeal as The Nonnas – but it’s about horror movies... and it’s real. Sean Cisterna has crafted a fascinating, hilarious, and heartwarming documentary which showcases the power of creativity, whether that involves painting the Mona Lisa or making a short film about a killer rug.”