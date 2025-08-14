SILVER SCREAMERS Exclusive Clip: Getting Their Hands Dirty, Their Vocal Chords Ready, For The Sake of Horror

It was announced today that Sean Cisterna's documentary, Silver Screamers, will have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest.

Silver Screamers is a heartwarming and spine-tingling documentary that follows a group of spirited senior citizens as they embark on an extraordinary adventure far outside their comfort zones: creating a horror film. In a quaint retirement community, a diverse group of retirees ranging from former teachers to puppeteers find themselves yearning for excitement and creative expression in their golden years. Led by a local filmmaker in their community, the seniors pool their talents and resources to produce "The Rug", a short horror film that will defy expectations and challenge stereotypes. As they dive into the world of filmmaking, they encounter unexpected obstacles and hilariously unforgettable moments. From mastering special effects on a shoestring budget to navigating the complexities of on-set drama, each step of their journey is filled with laughter, camaraderie, and a few hair-raising surprises. But Silver Screamers is more than just a behind-the-scenes look at the making of a movie. It's a celebration of friendship, resilience, and the timeless power of creativity.

We have an exclusive clip to share with you today. In the clip, the seniors are in a sound studio making sound effects with two of Nature's best resources, vegetables and their voices.

The concept is incredible and sure to be a winner with the Fantastic Fest crowd. When I look at this clip, I think, 'This is my future'. Cannot help but think that Cisterna will only have to wait a couple more decades for our generation to reach this age, a whole generation of VHS kids not ready to settle down and to make horror movies until the end.

Watch the clip below the announcement.