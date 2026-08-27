PENDULUM Official Teaser: Horror Fans Know. New-Age Retreats = Bad.

In Mark Heyman's feature film directorial debut, Pendulum, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Phoebe Dynevor go one a new-age retreat to recover from a traumatic event. The official teaser was released today, and at the very end, when Abigail submerges her head under water in a tub, we hear a baby crying. We're going to take a stab at it and say the trauma is the loss of a child.

Married couple Patrick and Abigail journey to a new-age retreat in New Mexico, drawn by the possibility of healing after a traumatic event. Patrick is willing to do anything to help his wife, but becomes distrustful of the retreat’s enigmatic leader even as Abigail falls under her spell. As paranoia builds, the couple must determine if the group’s spiritual practices offer genuine healing – or mask a terrifying truth that threatens to consume them both.

Written and directed by Mark Heyman, their debut has the distinction of being produced by Darren Aronofsky of whom Heyman co-wrote his 2010 film, Black Swan. Pendulum stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Phoebe Dynevor, Anna Deavere Smith, Jena Malone, with Norman Reedus, and Jacki Weaver.

Vertical will release the movie in theaters nationwide January 1st, 2027.