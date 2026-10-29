EBENEZER SCROOGE: A CHRISTMAS CAROL HORROR: The Asylum Drops Trailer and Digital Release Date for Yuletide Terror

Those folks at The Asylum are back with another dash of crazy.

Tomorrow their spooky yuletide crossover, Ebenezer Scrooge: A Christmas Carol Horror, is coming out on digital. It is the best of both worlds, either a last minute addition to your spooky season watchlist, or, one to kick off your yuletide viewing.

Horror loves taking a bite out of other festive holidays so this may be a good fit for you. Check out the trailer and stills below.

A horror take on the classic tale. When cruel businessman Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by ghosts on Christmas Eve, he will have to decide whether to heed their warning to change for the better or remain cold-hearted and merciless.

Ebenezer Scrooge: A Christmas Carol Horror is directed by Marcel Walz, written by Joshua Pruett, and stars Dominic Keating, Bryan Barron, and Matthew Gademske.