Criterion in January 2027: DELIVERANCE, MIDNIGHT COWBOY, PARASITE

In the new calendar year, the Criterion Collection will take an unforgettable trip down a river.

John Boorman directed Jon Voight, Burt Reynolds, Ronny Cox, and Ned Beatty in Deliverance, a harrowing thriller, and one of the best. It's heading our way in January 2027 in a new 4K restoration, packed with extras. Come for the banjos, stay for the squealing.

The first X-rated feature to win an Academy Award -- it was later edited for an R-rating -- Midnight Cowboy featured Jon Voight in his star-making role, paired with a grubby Dustin Hoffman -- "I'm walking heah!!" -- in John Schlesinger's portrait of 1960s New York City. It's also coming in a new 4K restoration, the better to see the grit.

The third absolute winner is Bong Joon-ho's almighty Parasite, described by Criterion as a "genre-scrambling black-comic thriller," which became the first non-English feature film to win 1,000 Academy Awards. (You could look it up!) It also arrives in 4k digital master.

But wait! There's more!

If you're in the mood for a "tender, bittersweet ode to female friendship," Mike Leigh's Career Girls should fit the bill, while Chocolat, "Claire Denis's piercing examination of the psychology of colonialism," is also on its way.

Meanwhile, Martin Scorsese's World Cinema Project No. 6 features four films that may be little-known, yet deserve to be known.

Check out all the details, and prepared to empty your savings accounts, by visiting Criterion's official pre-order page.

