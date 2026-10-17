Camera Japan Rotterdam 2026 Review: RHAPSODY, RHAPSODY, A Rom-Com Which Keeps It Real

It's the question which pops up in any interview with a director: "What will your next film be?" It is so common a question that if the mood allows for it, I will add "A romantic comedy perhaps?" and that will normally get a laugh out of my subject. I mean, if there is ONE genre we all dread, deem stale, or has more idiotic tropes than horror, it's the romantic comedy. Yet, after a hiatus of over 12 years, this is exactly the genre that veteran director Rijū Gō chose to return to cinemas with, with his new film. And it even opened the Camera Japan festival this year in Rotterdam? Sacrilege! What can this be about?When mild-mannered office worker Mikio renews his passport, he makes a startling discovery: according to the official paperwork, he is married. Due to a loophole in bureaucracy rules in Japan, some unknown woman named "Shikegu" managed to get Mikio's civil condition changed a year earlier. The status can be easily annulled by going to the police, but Mikio is intrigued: who would do this to him? And why? He decides to go look for the woman and ask her.He manages to find this Shikegu, but whenever she spots him she takes off running away as fast as she can. When after lots of chasing the two finally get to talking, both turn out to be... even more odd... in their own way. Shikegu is chaotic, impulsive, sullen and deeply troubled. Mikio, in total contrast, is stable as a rock, harmless, kind and patient as an angel, never angry, and always cares about other people. In any meet-cute comedy, this would be a match made in heaven, but the relationship does not go as expected from there...Director Rijū Gō didn't just direct the film, he also wrote it and plays one of the most important supporting characters: Mikio's extremely laid-back uncle who keeps an amused eye on him.obviously was not just some inbetween project for him, but something he cared for. And it shows. On the surface it is your traditional romantic comedy and a very funny one, but like with all the best dishes, there is some salt and pepper in here. The main couple have depth and the two lead actors have real chemistry between each other. Mikio is played by famous actor, singer and voice actor Takahashi Issei, who is great at looking owlish with a face that seems paralysed. And I mean that as a compliment because he does most of his acting for this role with his eyes. This is HIS film and there is no mistaking it, but Kureshiro Kumi is great as Shikegu, the one person who manages to get some negative emotions out of Mikio.Rijū Gō puts a lot in his film and could have told this story as a heavy drama. That he managed to tell the same thing as a funny romantic comedy is a pretty great achievement. At several times I was laughing out loud, as between the predictable rom-com nonsense, some jokes hit from out of nowhere. But several scenes dig deeper and are borderline uncomfortable to watch in their depiction of hurt and trauma. Kudos to the actors for pulling off a good bait-and-switch at the midway point, and kudos to Rijū Gō for making the film an even MORE fun one afterwards.I had a great time withand so did the audience I saw it with. And I highly recommend watching it.