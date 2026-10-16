BRUTE 1986: Cinephobia Releasing Acquires Marcel Walz's '80s Slasher Sequel

Check out the small batch of stills and the trailer below the official announcement.

Horror fans won't have to wait long to catch the gory madness, as Brute 1986 is set to have its World Premiere this Halloween, October 31st, at Tubi FrightFest in London, UK.

The blood-soaked film features returning stars Dazelle Yvette, indie horror scream queens Sarah French and Gigi Gustin, who are joined by Tokio Hotel’s Bill Kaulitz, frequent Rob Zombie collaborators Pancho Moler and Lew Temple, Sarah Kaplan, Heather Grace Hancock, Jed Rowen, Joey Jupiter-Levin, Mark Justice, Matt Wiggins, Ryan James, Ramiro Leal, James Preston, Scotch Hopkins, and former wrestler Bishop Stevens.

Penned by Joe Knetter, this sequel trades in its '70s vibes for '80s glam-rock and pure slasher chaos, complete with original music by CRAZY LIXX and a massive, star-studded ensemble.

“Brute 1986” picks up one decade later with Leather Kobra, a glam metal band, who are set to begin filming their latest music video in an abandoned Western town. Unfortunately for the band and their crew, the ultra-violent Birdy family has taken up residence nearby. When their paths cross, their video shoot devolves into a night of terror and bloodshed.

Cinephobia Releasing just picked up the North American and UK rights for Brute 1986 , Marcel Walz’s highly anticipated follow-up to last summer’s cult hit Brute 1976 . It looks like another healthy dose of indie slasher exploitation horror that wears it's 80s vibe like a restrictive pair of neon yellow and black tiger-striped leotards.

Cinephobia Releasing announced today that it has acquired North American and UK Rights to director Marcel Walz’s (“Brute 1976”, “Anathema”) and writer Joe Knetter’s (“Twilight of the Dead”, “The Caretaker”) latest feature “Brute 1986”, the highly anticipated sequel to last summer’s cult hit “Brute 1976”. Cinephobia Releasing acquired rights to the film in a deal negotiated between Cinephobia President Raymond Murray, and Executive Producers Tobias Schuermann and Dirk Schuermann. The film is set to hold its World Premiere at Tubi FrightFest Halloween this October 31st.

While “Brute 1976” was an homage to ‘70s horror cult classics “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “The Hills Have Eyes”, “Brute 1986” honors the new decade’s beloved exploitation slashers like “Friday the 13th”and “Maniac” all set to a glam rock soundtrack including original music by CRAZY LIXX .

“The horrific killings by an especially deranged family continues in this deliriously crazed follow-up to “Brute 1976””, said Ray Murray, President of Cinephobia Releasing. “Director Marcel Walz, writer Joe Knetter and their team have done it again by delivering a delirious hatchet-wielding, blood spurting, breast bared, glam rock spattering feast of horror. After watching “Brute 1986”, I couldn’t look at my spandex pants, leather jacket and vials of glitter the same way again.”

Following the shocking events of “Brute 1976”, “Brute 1986” picks up one decade later with Leather Kobra, a glam metal band, who are set to begin filming their latest music video in an abandoned Western town. Unfortunately for the band and their crew, the ultra-violent Birdy family has taken up residence nearby. When their paths cross, their video shoot devolves into a night of terror and bloodshed.

“I'm an '80s baby- actually, a 1986 baby”, said Walz. “I grew up obsessed with '80s horror classics like Halloween IlI, Friday the 13th Part VI, Sleepaway Camp II, The Burning, A Nightmare on Elm Street 4, and so many more. It's my favorite decade (alongside the '90s), and when we decided to make this movie, I knew we had to go all in.

“I grew up loving the films and music of the 80s so getting an opportunity to create something that fits in that space has been an amazing experience”, said Knetter. “We had so much fun with this one and think the audience will see that on screen. Hair metal and gore... what could be better?”

Returning from the previous film, “Brute 1986” stars Dazelle Yvette (“Brute 1976”), Sarah French (“Garden of Eden”), and Gigi Gustin (“Stiletto”). They are joined by Tokio Hotel’s Bill Kaulitz (Netflix’s “Kaulitz & Kaulitz”), Pancho Moler ("3 From Hell"), Sarah Kaplan ("Slasher.com"), Heather Grace Hancock ("Wicked City") and Lew Temple (“The Devil’s Rejects”). Rounding out the cast are Jed Rowen, Joey Jupiter- Levin, Mark Justice, Matt Wiggins, Ryan James, Ramiro Leal, James Preston, Scotch Hopkins and Bishop Stevens.