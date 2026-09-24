V/H/S/MIXTAPE Trailer: It's Time to Press Play on Terror, Once Again

A new chapter in the V/H/S anthology horror series has become as much of a Halloween tradition as anything else you do to celebrate spooky season each year.

Decorate your house. Buy or make your kid's costumes. Play spooky music on your smart speakers. Buy too much Halloween candy so you purposely have leftovers at the end of the night. Log into Shudder and watch the new chapter of V/H/S. See how natural that sounds?

And so here we are, with the trailer for this year's contribution to the franchise that will never die, V/H/S/Mixtape.

Featuring all-new segments from legendary filmmaker Ernest Dickerson, hip-hop icon RZA, visionary director David Moreau, and acclaimed filmmaker Renee Zhan, V/H/S/MIXTAPE cranks the franchise's signature found-footage horror up to eleven with an electrifying new anthology where music and sound become the source of terror. United by a theme that explores the power of music, rhythm, and audio to haunt, possess, transform, and destroy, the film blends cosmic horror, psychological suspense, outrageous splatter, and groundbreaking practical effects into one unforgettable mixtape of nightmares.

V/H/S/Mixtape will world premiere at Beyond Fest next Wednesday, and will then debut exclusively on Shudder starting October 9th.