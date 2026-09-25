BUDDY: THE SING-ALONG VERSION: Only In Theaters Nationwide October 2nd

The folks behind horror hit, Buddy, have prepared one last gasp at getting clueless parents to take their innocent, unsuspecting children into a theater to watch a horror flick. They will do so under the family friendly guise of sing-along screenings.

Beginning Friday, October 2, BUDDY fans at cinemas nationwide can experience the film as never before with a special theatrical engagement of BUDDY: THE SING-ALONG VERSION, featuring on-screen lyrics to all of BUDDY’s unforgettable songs.

Audiences are encouraged to dress up, sing their hearts out and join BUDDY and his friends for an immersive, one-of-a-kind theatrical experience that turns BUDDY into the ultimate event. Fan favorites including “It’s Buddy!,” “You’ve Got to Be Scared to Be Brave” and “The Wrong Place in Town” will come to life on the big screen like never before.

“BUDDY audiences have inspired us like nothing we’ve seen before,” said Roadside Attractions Co-Presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d'Arbeloff and Saban Films Co-President Jonathan Saba. “They’re already singing and dancing in the aisles. BUDDY: THE SING-ALONG VERSION is really just catching up with what these amazing fans are already doing — and we think they’re going to love it.”

Ahead of the nationwide opening, BUDDY will host a special BIGGEST NIGHT OUT GALA PREMIERE of BUDDY: THE SING-ALONG VERSION on Tuesday, September 29th at the historic Alex Theater (216 N, Brand Blvd, Glendale, Calif.). This century-old, 1300 seat movie palace continues its legacy as a destination for unforgettable entertainment experiences, highlighted by the extraordinary success of its 70mm presentation of The Odyssey, which became the highest-grossing U.S. theater screening the film in that format.

Tickets for the exclusive orange carpet event SOLD OUT within three hours of posting on BUDDY’s very own social media pages.

Director Casper Kelly, actors Delaney Quinn, Madison Skyy Polan, CJ Williams and Luke Speakman and BUDDY himself will attend to sing along with fans!

Kelly (“Too Many Cooks”) co-wrote BUDDY with Jamie King (“Jessica Jones"). The film stars Cristin Milioti (“How I Met Your Mother,” The Wolf of Wall Street), Delaney Quinn (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You), Patton Oswalt (The Secret Life of Walter Mitty), and Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water) with Topher Grace (“That ‘70s Show”) and Keegan-Michael Key (“Key & Peele”).

The Roadside Attractions and Saban Films release has grossed more than $25 million over the last five weeks. BUDDY is the biggest opening of the year for a film playing fewer than 1800 screens - a big feat for an independent, non-franchise, rated-R horror film.

To date, BUDDY is the highest grossing film for Saban Films since its inception and the third highest grossing film ever for Roadside Attractions - surpassing Judy, with I Can Only Imagine and Manchester by the Sea ranked number one and number two respectively.

In the film, BUDDY—the bright orange unicorn and star of that classic children' s television show who brought joy and life lessons into your living room? Inside the colorful world of "It's Buddy!", a group of children spend their days singing, dancing, and helping Buddy spread happiness. But when one child refuses to play along, Buddy is not pleased and cracks begin to appear in this seemingly perfect world.