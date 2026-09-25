ARCTIC ANNIHILATION: Trailer, Art and Images For The Asylum's 'Chilly' Sci-fi Disaster Flick

We are long overdue for talking about an indie flick from The Asylum, the darlings of lofty low-budget genre cinema. It is admittedly a slow news day, today, and they have a new disaster flick coming out on digital today, Arctic Annihilation.

As glaciers advance and cities freeze, a team of scientists races against time to build a colossal thermal shield to protect Earth from an encroaching ice age that will plunge the planet into extinction.

It was directed by Anthony C. Ferrante (Sharknado franchise), written by Ryan Ebert, and stars Daniel Baldwin, Jessica Morris, and Mica Javier.

The trailer and some images are below. It is exactly what you would expect from the kings of low-budget epics.