New York 2026 Kicks Off Tonight With PAPER TIGER

The 64th edition of the New York Film Festival kicks off tonight with a screening of James Gray's crime drama Paper Tiger.

We might call the film an elevated genre picture, considering the filmmaker, the stars, and, of course, its opening night selection of one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world. Per the official synopsis: "Adam Driver, Miles Teller, and Scarlett Johansson star in James Gray's brilliant New York thriller, charting the tragic fallout after a family man is pulled into a shady scheme with Russian criminals by his former cop brother."

The biggest challenge for local residents is the relative scarcity of tickets; screenings tend to sell out very quickly. (See this page for available tickets, but act fast.) The programming team, led by Artistic Director Dennis Lim, has a clear mission in mind, as explained by Lim: "It has never been a world premiere festival. It's a festival that has always surveyed the year in cinema, and that is a clear mission statement."

Visit the festival's official site for much more information. And look for reviews by our critics, starting tomorrow.

