WATER PARK SHARK Trailer: SHARKNADO Director Back in Their Safe Space, Cannot Say The Same For These Swimmers

For those of you out there who feel that the only good shark movie is a campy one, we bring you news that Sharknado director Anthony C. Ferrante has returned to the sub-par genre he once dominated with a new film, Water Park Shark.

Available this Friday, July 3rd, on Apple TV, Prime Video and Fandango at Home, Water Park Shark continues with the same, silly, low-budget thrills and kills that Ferrante brought fans during the teenies (2015 - 2018).

Water Park Shark is exactly what you think it is and if you're up for it check out the trailer below.