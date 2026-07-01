WATER PARK SHARK Trailer: SHARKNADO Director Back in Their Safe Space, Cannot Say The Same For These Swimmers
For those of you out there who feel that the only good shark movie is a campy one, we bring you news that Sharknado director Anthony C. Ferrante has returned to the sub-par genre he once dominated with a new film, Water Park Shark.
Available this Friday, July 3rd, on Apple TV, Prime Video and Fandango at Home, Water Park Shark continues with the same, silly, low-budget thrills and kills that Ferrante brought fans during the teenies (2015 - 2018).
Water Park Shark is exactly what you think it is and if you're up for it check out the trailer below.
CHROMA TO UNLEASH WATER PARK SHARK FROM SHARKNADO DIRECTOR ANTHONY C. FERRANTE ON JULY 3, UNVEILS OFFICIAL TRAILERThe summer action-comedy stars David Chokachi and Chelsea Gilson, and will be released on Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.Sharknado director Anthony C. Ferrante is back in the water. Chroma will release WATER PARK SHARK, from Ferrante and Narrative Pictures, across digital platforms on July 3, 2026, and has released the official trailer. Shot on location in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, the film stars David Chokachi (“Baywatch”) and Chelsea Gilson (“DollFace”).No running. No diving. No escape. When mutated Great White Sharks invade a Cape Cod water park, a lifeguard and the police chief must stop the carnage before opening day becomes a feeding frenzy.The film also stars Matthew Dame, Kacie Patricia, Michael Shaun Sandy (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”), Snow Feng, Hector Becerra, Brigdon York, and Rob Eubanks.WATER PARK SHARK will be available digitally on July 3, 2026 on Apple TV, Prime Video, and Fandango at Home.
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