TRAIN TO BUSAN: Official 10-Year Anniversary Trailer And Key Art!
The ten-year anniversary of, Train to Busan, one of the greatest zombie movies ever made is coming up. To mark the occasion Train to Busan has been remastered and will be presented in 4K for the anniversary. It will come out in theaters on August 14th, 2026.
You can watch the official trailer for the release, below, along with the spanking new key art.
Remastered, Revived and Presented in 4K for the First Time for its 10-Year AnniversaryYeon Sang-ho’s global phenomenon Train to Busan arrives back in theaters to celebrate its 10th Anniversary. What begins as a simple birthday trip for a father and daughter turns into a high-octane fight for survival when a zombie outbreak ravages South Korea. Trapped on a speeding train, they must navigate a landscape of terror to reach safety. Experience the relentless action and heart-wrenching drama on the big screen like never before.
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