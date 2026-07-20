Shudder in August: HELLCAT, PENNY LANE IS DEAD, THE YETI & BUFFER INFINITY

The folks at Shudder have revealed their lineups of films, watch parties and repertory titles for the month of August.

Four Shudder Originals will premiere during the month. The other day we shared the trailer for horror flick, Hellcat. Today Shudder announced that they picked up Ozploitation homage, Penny Lane is Dead. Creature feature The Yeti and the bewlidering buy highly amusing Buffet Infinity join the month's lineup.

Lots of possession flicks, a couple entries from the Tales From the Crypt series, and a harrowing nuclear holocaust story that still freaks people out to this day. It's all in the following announcement.

August 2026 Programming Highlights

Here's what's coming to Shudder next month!

FILMS

HELLCAT

Shudder Original Film

Directed by Brock Bodell

Streaming On Shudder August 14

Available in US, CA, AU, NZ, UKI

Lena wakes in a moving camper trailer with a horrifying wound. She’s warned by the driver that they have one hour to get to a doctor, or she’ll succumb to an unimaginable fate. As the pain sets in and reality begins to fray, who should really be afraid? Starring Dakota Gorman (Natural Disasters).

PENNY LANE IS DEAD

Shudder Original Film

Directed by Mia Kate Russell

Streaming On Shudder August 28

Available in US, CA, UKI

Set on a hot summer’s night in 1986 Australia, 17-year-old Penny Lane is celebrating getting into college with her longtime girlfriends. After Penny’s jealous and troubled cousin decides a cruel prank is in order, what begins as a thoughtless spiked cupcake game spirals into a night of bloodshed and revenge. Starring Bailey Spalding (Scrublands), Alexandra Jensen (Talk to Me) and Ben O’Toole (Hacksaw Ridge).

THE YETI

Shudder Exclusive Film

Directed by Gene Gallerano and William Pisciotta

Streaming On Shudder August 7

Available in US, CA

When an oil tycoon (Corbin Bernson) and a famous adventurer (William Sadler) vanish into the harsh winter of remote northern Alaska, a hand-picked rescue team endeavors to bring them home. What they don’t know is that they are trespassing on The Yeti’s territory, and the elements are the least of their worries.

BUFFET INFINITY

Shudder Exclusive Film

Directed by Simon Glassman

Streaming On Shudder August 21

Available in US, CA

Echoing the Canadian comedy classic SCTV, crosscutting between original, low-budget TV ads to tell the sinister tale of two restaurants battling it out in the fictional town of Westridge County.

SHUDDER TV HIGHLIGHTS

Watch Parties Every Friday at 9pm ET – featuring new premieres and curated double features including:

August 7: “Creature Features” Watch Party – The Yeti & Monster Island

August 14: “Trapped” Watch Party – Hellcat & Hush

August 21: “Modern Japanese Terrors” Watch Party – New Group and Exit 8

August 28: “Summer Heat” Watch Party – Penny Lane Dead and Find Your Friends

SHUDDER RESURRECTED

**Repertory Titles New to Shudder**

August 1

What Happened to Dorothy Bell?

Ozzie Gray video documents her investigation into the traumatic events from her early childhood, which involve her late grandmother, Dorothy Bell.

George A. Romero’s Resident Evil

A documentary that brings to light the vision that director George A. Romero had for an adaptation of Resident Evil, using newly filmed interviews with those who were there, and unravels the secrets behind why it was never produced.

Salt Along the Tongue

After her mother dies, Mattia moves in with her estranged aunt, her mother’s identical twin. From beyond the grave, Mattia’s mother possesses her daughter to protect her from a malevolent spirit, using food as a gateway.

The Living and the Dead

British aristocrat, Donald (Roger Lloyd Pack) has lost his wealth and is desperate to find treatment for his cancer-stricken wide, Nancy (Kate Fahy). In order to give her proper medical care, Donald plans to sell the family mansion. However, his troubled and mentally ill son, James (Leo Bill) decides he’s going to look after his mother. When Mary (Sarah Ball), the nurse assigned to Nancy, tries to care for the ailing woman, she ends up clashing with the volatile James.

The Book of Sijjin and Illiyyin

A woman uses black magic to cast a curse on a family. As a result of the curse, the family members experience scary events one by one that threaten their safety.

Baxter (1989)

Told from a dog’s perspective – the titular Baxter is moved from one owner to another, seemingly never being a good fit for anyone.

And Soon the Darkness (1970)

Two young English women go on a cycling tour of the French countryside. When one of them goes missing, the other begins to search for her. But who can she trust?

Bruiser (2000)

After years of being tread upon and cheated on, a man awakens to find his face has been replaced by a blank, white mask. Directed by George A. Romero.

They Came Back (2004)

The lives of the residents of a small French town are changed when thousands of recently dead inexplicably come back to life and try to integrate themselves into society that has changed for them.

Tales From the Crypt: Demon Knight

High-level demons collect low-level demons as warriors in attempt to obtain a key containing the blood of Christ. The key is guarded by immortal warriors called Demon Knights.

Tales From the Crypt: Bordello of Blood

A seedy private eye helps a televangelist’s employee whose brother vanished at a brothel.

The Frighteners

After a tragic car accident that kills his wife, a man discovers he can communicate with the dead, and he uses the gift to con people. However, when a demonic spirit appears, he may be the only one who can stop it from killing the living and the dead. Directed by Peter Jackson and starring Michael J. Fox.

August 3

Devils Stay

A heart specialist doubts his daughter’s death after an exorcism, believing her heart still beats. Amid her three-day funeral, he and a priest clash over the truth, each trying to prove their stance and potentially save her life.

The Priest

A warrior priest disobeys church law to track down a pack of vampires who have kidnapped his niece.

Dark Nuns

A young boy Hee-Joon is possessed by an evil spirit. Nun Yunia tries to save him, assisted by Nun Mikaela. Priest Paul attempts medical treatment, while Priest Andrew performs an exorcism to rid Hee-Joon of the spirit.

13 Exorcisms

After the strange behavior displayed by teenager Laura Villegas, her parents call a Vatican-sanctioned exorcist to intervene in the case of demonic possession. From then on, a series of strange phenomena disturb the family.

Exorcismo

A young woman participates (unknowingly) in a satanic ceremony and gets possessed by the spirit of her late father.

The Devil’s Exorcist

A wealthy teenager at boarding school experiences terrifying visions of a menacing figure in black and is plagued by disturbing sounds that only she can hear.

August 10

The Bell from Hell

After being falsely accused of being insane and put in an asylum so his wicked aunt and her daughters could steal his money, the recently released young man returns to seek the ultimate revenge against them.

The People Who Own the Dark

Rich partygoers in a castle survive nuclear war. Venturing out, they find townspeople blinded and discover a sinister group.

Morbus

A scientist has discovered a formula that brings the dead back to life. Meanwhile, a prostitute who dreams of writing a book in a brothel meets a true writer with whom she falls in love – and a satanic sect will cross into their lives.

Rostros

An increasingly disconnected young sculptor begins hallucinating that people have no facial features and flees to the Canary Islands where a mysterious older woman becomes his new muse.

The House in the Outskirts

A couple rents a home outside of Madrid to spend the last few months of the woman's pregnancy. However, upon arriving, the wife realizes that it is the same place where she had an illegal abortion years ago.

Creation of the Damned

North America, in the near future – two married couples live in a strange apartment that is actually an anti-atomic shelter. The world has been devastated by a nuclear war and the group waits for the radioactivity to disappear.

Supernatural (1981)

The undesirable husband of a woman, after passing away, returns in spirit form to continue harassing and mistreating her. The woman asks for help from various friends and experts, but all efforts to defeat the devilish being seem futile.

Poppers

A guy named Santos is released from prison after having killed his best friend. The dead friend’s father then organizes a manhunt to kill Santos. But things soon turn around and he starts hunting the hunters.

August 17

Threads

A documentary-style film centered on the effects of a nuclear holocaust on the working-class city of Sheffield, England and the eventual long-term effects of nuclear war on civilization.