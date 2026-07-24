Fantasia 2026 Exclusive: CHAAR DIWAARI Trailer Examines The Creeping Feeling That The Walls Are Closing In

Celebrating its upcoming North American premiere on July 30th at the Fantasia International Film Festival is Syed Shadan's claustrophobic short film chiller, Chaar Diwaari (Four Walls). Premiering as part of the Fragments of Asia short film program at the festival, the film explores that creeping suspicion that the walls are closing in around you.

Shadan is a seasoned filmmaker with a hanfdul of shorts under his belt who is making his Fantasia debut with this very relatable story of a young man who finds himself at the mercy of an apartment with a mind of its own. Does a place have a memory? Chaar Diwaari clearly thinks so.

Indian indie stalwart Anurag Kashyap (Gangs of Wasseypur) and his frequent producer Ranjan Singh recently boarded the film to present it to the world, Chaar Diwaari is ready to turn some heads at this year's festival and beyond. Check out our exclusive first look at the trailer for Chaar Diwaari, produced by Shivek Gupta and starring Abhinav Jha as the unluckiest renter in Mumbai.

Synopsis:

When a young man is shown an apartment by a very eager broker, he has immediate suspicions: the place is perfect, perhaps too good to be true — but certainly too good to pass up. When he moves in, his initial worries start to become outright alarm. Almost imperceptibly at first, the pleasant piece of property seems to be shrinking. Its walls closing in on the ever more frantic and isolated tenant.