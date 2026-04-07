BUFFET INFINITY: Arrives in Cinemas April 24th, Watch The Trailer, Now!
Canadian oddity, the wonderous Buffet Infinity, is coming to cinemas on April 24th and Video-on-Demand on May 8th. The film's distributor, Yellow Veil Pictures, sent out the trailer. Check it out below.
The trailer gives viewers the sense as to how sinister the events get throughout it's run time while also letting you see how weird it is to watch what is essentially a 100 minute reel of public access grade commercials that tells a story which descends into cosmic terror.
One of our writers has agreed to review Buffet Infinity before its release, given they survive the experience. We shall see.
Buffet Infinity - It's Got The Sauce!
Simon Glassman'sBUFFET INFINITYArrives in Select Cinemas April 24thAvailable on Video-on-Demand nationwide May 8thBUFFET INFINITY echoes the Canadian comedy classic SCTV, crosscutting between original, low-budget TV ads to tell the sinister tale of two restaurants battling it out in the fictional town of Westridge County.Ads for insurance, used car rivals, a local religious scholar, and a recording artist converge to tell the story of an expanding sinkhole, a cult, and an ever-growing restaurant that becomes unsettlingly sentient.
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