BUFFET INFINITY: Arrives in Cinemas April 24th, Watch The Trailer, Now!

Canadian oddity, the wonderous Buffet Infinity, is coming to cinemas on April 24th and Video-on-Demand on May 8th. The film's distributor, Yellow Veil Pictures, sent out the trailer. Check it out below.

The trailer gives viewers the sense as to how sinister the events get throughout it's run time while also letting you see how weird it is to watch what is essentially a 100 minute reel of public access grade commercials that tells a story which descends into cosmic terror.

One of our writers has agreed to review Buffet Infinity before its release, given they survive the experience. We shall see.

Buffet Infinity - It's Got The Sauce!