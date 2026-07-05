Neuchatel 2026 Daily: From NADJA to DECORADO to THE FURIOUS to JUMP SCARE

Sundays are often reflective days for movie devotees.

Even if you do not consider yourself a spiritual person, it's a good time to reflect upon the past week and consider the week ahead, to meditate, to ponder, to conjure up past memories or future hopes and dreams.

For those who are spending the day in Neuchatel, Switzerland, however, your thoughts are undoubtedly revolving around the schedule at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival. What's on the docket today, Sunday, 5 July?

To begin your day, if you hurry, you could enjoy Alice au pays des merveilles, a lovely animated concoction from 1951: "Lewis Carroll's iconic work is brought to life in this landmark Disney adaptation, depicting Alice's adventures among the colourful inhabitants of this fascinating world. Dismissed as a failure on its release, the film gained new resonance in 1970s America, echoing the era's psychedelic sensibilities. Follow the White Rabbit."

Rest assured that the film will be presented in its French-dubbed version. (Screening details here.)

As an alternative, and since you're awake now anyway, why not go for more adult fare? Michael Almereyda's Nadja: "1995, New York nights. Twins Nadja and Edgar try to rebuild their lives after their father Dracula is killed by Van Helsing. But the hunter soon sets out after them, aided by his nephew. Edgar battles illness while Nadja is drawn to the wife of their persecutor's associate. At the crossroads of gothic horror and the grunge movement, the film's dreamlike quality is shaped by [David] Lynch, its producer."

(See screening information here.)

After either of those two films, you have your choice of five events that commence at 13:00. Our choice would be Jeux de société, in which guests are invited to "discover a selection of board games inspired by the themes of the 25th edition of the NIFFF."

That sounds like a lovely way to while away Sunday afternoon. And it's free! (Details here.)

After you've had your fill of boards games, my pick is to go see Decorado, a transcendent dark comedy for adults, as I noted in my review: "Alberto Vázquez has created another distinctive and haunting experience that burns its way steadily into the subconscious and burrows its way deep under the skin."

(Click here for screening information.)

For your early evening viewing pleasure, may I recommend the Swiss premiere of The Furious? In my opinion, it's the best movie of the year (so far). My colleague Andrew Mack wrote in his review: "There is so much to see that repeat viewings will reveal more action magic that we are sure we missed during our screening. The Furious demands your attention.



"The action world has been served notice - this is your current champion of action and fighting cinema."

(Screening information.)

After The Furious, you'll be in the mood for some light entertainment, which means you'll be in the right mood to enjoy the world premiere of Hotspring Sharkattack 2: Great Kyushu Showdown, described thusly: "A colossal wave of sharks erupts from the hot springs and volcanoes of Kyushu, and they're out for blood. Only a teenage girl and her companion stand between humanity and total chaos. Entirely fan-funded, this sequel rides the success of the original while doubling down on its delirious premise: more mayhem, more action, and, above all, more sharks!"

(Click here for screening information.)

Complete your day with Jump Scare, which also sounds like fun: "Up-and-coming metal band Jump Scare tracks its missing heroes to a remote house. Glam-punk attitude, buckets of gore and a loving tribute to 1980s slashers. Metal might not be dead yet. But these musicians are about to prove that Girls Just Wanna Have Fun can also be a requiem."

(Screening information.)

The Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival, hereafter referred to as Neuchatel 2026, is "the only Swiss festival dedicated to genre films," per their official description. "The event is mainly devoted to a specific film genre: fantasy. This main theme is complemented by two others: digital creation and Asian cinema."

As one of eight official media partners, we are publishing daily guides to the program, with links to our reviews, where available. You can bookmark our Neuchatel 2026 page for all our updates this year. The festival will run from 3-11 July.

