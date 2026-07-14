Fantasia 2026: FERINE, Check Out The Teaser Trailer And International Poster

Andrea Corsini's feature directorial debut, the Italian horror thriller, Ferine, will have its international premiere at Fantasia on July 22nd. The teaser trailer and international poster arrived today. You may check them both out below.

A tragic event shatters a rich art collector's life, awakening her primal nature. She destroys her privileged existence to build a new concept of family, leading her on a path of destruction and animalistic transformation.

Ferine is the feature directorial debut of Corsini, whose short of the same name debuted at Venice Critics Week 2020 and celebrated its Canadian premiere at Fantasia. The project that would become the feature debuted in the Frontières Proof-of-Concept program at Cannes in 2021 and later participated in the Co-Production program at Montreal's 2022 edition.

Ferine stars Carolyn Bracken (ODDITY) and Caroline Goodall (SCHINDLER'S LIST), and features an original score from legendary 84-year-old Italian composer Pino Donaggio (DON’T LOOK NOW, CARRIE, THE HOWLING).