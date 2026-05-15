Check Out FERINE's Meaty Teaser Poster, New Italian Genre Picture to Premiere at Fantasia

Scroll down, all the way down, to check out a very meaty and visceral teaser poster for Andrea Corsini's Ferine, which is having its World Premiere at Fantasia this year.

A tragic event shatters a rich art collector's life, awakening her primal nature. She destroys her privileged existence to build a new concept of family, leading her on a path of destruction and animalistic transformation.

ScreenAnarchy will have boots on the ground all throughout the festival's duration this year. Look for a review of Ferine when it premieres at the festival.

Andrea Corsini's FERINE Debuts First Teaser Poster

The Highly-Anticipated New Italian Genre Picture Stars

ODDITY’s Carolyn Bracken and Features an Original Score

from Legendary Composer Pino Donaggio

Andrea Corsini's FERINE, a complex, thrilling fable about the never-ending struggle between the rational and animal sides of human nature, debuts its first teaser poster today. The film's striking first-look artwork is designed by Advista Studio.

The film was recently announced to World Premiere at this Summer’s prestigious Fantasia International Film Festival. The acclaimed 30th edition of the Montreal-based event runs from July 16 through August 2, and is the largest genre film festival in North America.

Corsini’s English-language thriller stars Carolyn Bracken (ODDITY, YOU ARE NOT MY MOTHER), Caroline Goodall (SCHINDLER’S LIST, HOOK), and Paola Lavini (VOLEVO NASCONDERMI, ANIME NERE), and was lensed in Northern Italy’s stunning Lombardy and Piedmont regions.

The film’s official synopsis reads, “Irene (Carolyn Bracken) is a wealthy, refined art collector who sees her life turned upside down by a tragic event that awakens a primal, uncontrollable instinct inside of her. Soon after, this new nature takes hold and destroys her privileged existence. Dama (Caroline Goodall) is a mysterious trafficker of exotic predators who is hunting a specimen that has escaped captivity when she discovers something unexpected: Irene. In her, she sees a new, irresistibly dangerous predator. A dark fate unites the two women, dragging them both toward an inevitable confrontation.”

The work, written by Corsini, draws inspiration from his Italian short film of the same name presented in competition at the 2019 Venice International Film Festival. It features complex visual effects and is buffeted by a sumptuous original score from legendary composer Pino Donaggio (CARRIE, BLOW OUT, DRESSED TO KILL).

FERINE is produced by Francesco Grisi and Giorgia Priolo EDI Effetti Digitali Italiani, award winning production and VFX company, with the contribution of the Ministry of Culture and with the support of PR FESR Piemonte 2021-2027 bando “Piemonte Film TV Fund”, together with the support of Film Commission Torino Piemonte and PR FESR Lombardia 2021-2027 bando “Lombardia per il cinema.” Italian distribution of the film will be through Adler Entertainment while its international sales will be handled by Piperplay in collaboration with Berta Fear.