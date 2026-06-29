WITCH HAT ATELIER: Crunchyroll Acquires Season 2

Today Crunchroll announced that it has acquired Season 2 of Witch Hat Atelier, a fantasy series that effectively walked a line between light comedy and dark magic adventures in its first season.

The official verbiage notes about Season 2: "Picking up after the sinister Brimmed Caps attack the apprentices in the Serpentback Cave, the series is slated to premiere exclusively on Crunchyroll worldwide excluding Asia.

"In a world where only born witches can cast spells, Witch Hat Atelier follows the adventures of Coco, a bright-eyed girl determined to become a witch in a world where magic is a closely guarded secret. After a tragic accident while attempting forbidden magic, she is taken in by the magnificent witch Qifrey to learn the art and right her wrongs."

In my recap of Episode 13, the Season 1 finale, I commented: "What I enjoyed was how the series gently swayed back and forth from a light-hearted mood to genuine danger, as when, early on, Coco inadvertently caused injury to her beloved mother when she was playing around with a spell that she had just learned. That also introduced a primary narrative thread: the dangers of magic, especially when used by humans who don't know what they are doing.

"Even more perilous is the idea that magic can be used not only to help people, which is supposed to be its sole purpose, but also to hurt people, to subjugate them, which keeps reappearing throughout Season 1, and becomes more prevalent as the series morphs into a dramatic adventure, rather than a lighthearted comedy."

"The original manga series written and illustrated by Kamome Shirahama was first published in 2016 and has been published in 15 volumes to date. Episode 13 concludes on a note that leaves much more room to explore the world created by Kamome Shirahama, as realized by director Ayumu Watanabe, scripter Hiroshi Seko, and the many creative talents involved in bringing the series to life."

So, good news. We'll await word on when Season 2 will premiere. Follow Crunchyroll News for more information.

Witch Hat Atelier S1 E13

The first season debuted in April 2026; all 13 episodes are now streaming on Crunchyroll, available in both Japanese (with subtitles) and English.

All images: ©Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee.

