WITCH HAT ATELIER S1 E13 Recap: Season Finale -- Forbidden Magic

Three children must grow up fast when put to the test.

Witch Hat Atelier S1 E13

The first season debuted in April 2026; the first 12 episodes are now streaming on Crunchyroll, available in both Japanese (with subtitles) and English. The season concludes with Episode 13 on Monday, June 22. I've seen all 13 episodes.

After an introductory explanation of how the Serpentine Cave came to exist as a spellbound maze, to protect a once-great underground city, which then fell victim to toxic human differences, the Episode 12 spotlight switched to the three child apprentice witches who are taking The Second Test (The Sincererity of the Shield) on the path toward becoming a full-fledged witch: bold Agott, thoughtful Richeh, and fearful Euinui.

They each used their own personalities to power their way partway along the winding maze of the Romonon Road inside the cave, "designed to keep the unworthy from passing through," crossing a large gap in the road that dropped into nothingness. Each of them realized that their own unique capabilities enabled them to overcome this first challenge.

The episode concluded with a shocker: test proctor/witch Alaira was snatched by the amorphous Brimmed Caps, a group of witches with evil, disruptive intentions. Before she disappears, she tosses out her cap for some reason, and then issues a warning to the apprentices not to trust anything that a Brimmed Cap says.

Without a prologue, Episode 13, "Forbidden Magic," which will debut on Monday, June 22, kicks off with witch Qifrey enjoying waiting time with apprentices Coco and Tetia, until he sees Alaira's cap come flying out of the Serpentine Cave. Now why know she tossed her cap when she was kidnapped: it functions as a warning signal.

Indeed, moments later, a monstrous golem appears, summoned by forbidden magic. It confirms the involvement of the rebellious Brimmed Cap brigade. An explosion sends Qifrey, Coco and Tetia to the dark recesses of the bottom of the cave.

At the top-most portion of the cave, young apprentices Agott, Richett, and Euinui are on the run, endeavoring to protect the morphyms in their care from the danger posed by an amorphous Brimmed Cap. Each of the apprentices will need to rely upon the talents they each have developed, if they are to have any hope of surviving. And they will be sorely tested by the devilish Brimmed Cap, who is ready to offer them all sorts of temptations.

This recap covers only the first few minutes of the episode, in order to avoid any spoilers -- and there are more than one, so I will walk gently in offering my brief thoughts on the season on the whole.

What I enjoyed was how the series gently swayed back and forth from a light-hearted mood to genuine danger, as when, early on, Coco inadvertently caused injury to her beloved mother when she was playing around with a spell that she had just learned. That also introduced a primary narrative thread: the dangers of magic, especially when used by humans who don't know what they are doing.

Even more perilous is the idea that magic can be used not only to help people, which is supposed to be its sole purpose, but also to hurt people, to subjugate them, which keeps reappearing throughout Season 1, and becomes more prevalent as the series morphs into a dramatic adventure, rather than a lighthearted comedy.

The original manga series written and illustrated by Kamome Shirahama was first published in 2016 and has been published in 15 volumes to date. Episode 13 concludes on a note that leaves much more room to explore the world created by Kamome Shirahama, as realized by director Ayumu Watanabe, scripter Hiroshi Seko, and the many creative talents involved in bringing the series to life.

All images: ©Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee.

