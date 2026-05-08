UNDER YOUR FEET (Bajo tus pies): International Trailer And Key Art Arrive Before Cannes Market Screening

The Spanish fantasy thriller Under Your Feet (Bajo tus pies) arrives in Spanish cinemas today and is currently on the festival circuit. One of its producers, our friend Guido Rud from Filmsharks, is bringing it to Marche du Film at Cannes in hopes of drumming up more international sales. Today they sent out a new international trailer and key art to help things along.

Check out the new international trailer below the announcement.

Ahead of it’s Cannes screening (In Cannes Fri 15/May 12hs - PALAIS) and it’s North American Premiere GALA at the CHINESE THEATER at LALIFF in L.A. (the largest West Coast Festival and the largest Latino film fest in NA) FILMSHARKS unveils the brand new INTERNATIONAL ARTWORK.

VERCINE is releasing widely TODAY in cinemas across Spain FILMSHARKS’ new production UNDER YOUR FEET (BAJO TUS PIES), a fantasy/thriller/Chiller by cult director Cristian Bernard known for his famous festival, Box Office and VHS/DVD Sales hit “76 80 03” starring a dream team of Spanish talent such as Maribel Verdu (Flash, El Laberinto del Fauno; Y a tu mama Tambien), Sofia Otero (Berlinale and Goya winner for 20,000 Especies de Abejas). (The) film shall be theatrically released in LATAM, Asia and Europe. (Several NEW key territory deals are to be announce around Cannes).

(The) film was produced by Carlos Juarez (The Platform) of Basque Films and Guido Rud of FilmSharks with the participation of NETFLIX (Spain) and RTVE and tells the story of Isabel (Maribel Verdu) who moves with her two children into a very Prestigious building that has a very peculiar admission method but at a very affordable rental fee. Once approved and settled, three elderly neighbors from the lower floor will turn their lives upside down.

Film was shoot in Bilbao, Spain and World Premiere at POFF Tallin Black Nights and won FANTASPORTO award for Best Actress (Maribel Verdu) .

Guido Rud QUOTE :… “This is a remarkable exquisite and visually sophisticated cinematic gem that aims to target fantasy/adventure lovers specially for audiences that are looking for stories that resemble the cinema we all felt in love with like The Goonies, Super 8 and Stranger Things. Film shall be theatrically released in LATAM, Asia and Europe and quotes (which) are saying "... As if Roman Polanski was directing an Amblin production" made us so happy.”

Carlos Juarez QUOTE : “Realmente encontramos en Bilbao y en su arquitectura un espacio ideal para poder contar esta trama tan atmosférica de cine clásico de terror”.

"We truly found in Bilbao and its architecture an ideal space to tell this atmospheric story of classic horror cinema".