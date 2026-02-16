UNDER YOUR FEET Trailer: Sales Mount up For Spanish Language Chiller

We have the first trailer and more stills from Cristian Bernard's Spanish-language chiller, Under Your Feet.

Isabel moves with her two children into a prestigious building that has a peculiar admission method, but at an affordable rental fee. Once approved and settled, three elderly neighbors from the lower floor will turn their lives upside down.

Our friends at FilmSharks have been hard at work, selling international rights for the flick. The earliest release date will be in Spain with a theatrical date of May 8th. Other territories will follow in the second and third quarters.

Check out the trailer and stills below the following announcement.