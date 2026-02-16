UNDER YOUR FEET Trailer: Sales Mount up For Spanish Language Chiller
We have the first trailer and more stills from Cristian Bernard's Spanish-language chiller, Under Your Feet.
Isabel moves with her two children into a prestigious building that has a peculiar admission method, but at an affordable rental fee. Once approved and settled, three elderly neighbors from the lower floor will turn their lives upside down.
Our friends at FilmSharks have been hard at work, selling international rights for the flick. The earliest release date will be in Spain with a theatrical date of May 8th. Other territories will follow in the second and third quarters.
Check out the trailer and stills below the following announcement.
"UNDER YOUR FEET ( BAJO TUS PIES)" World Premiered at POFF Tallin Black Nights, a fantasy/thriller by cult director Cristian Bernard, known for his famous festival, box office, and VHS/DVD Sales hit "76 80 03", starring a dream team of Spanish talent such as Maribel Verdu (Flash, El Laberinto del Fauno; Y a tu mama Tambien), Sofia Otero (Berlinale and Goya winner for 20.000 Especies de Abejas) film got sold to:Nashe Kino for Russia/CIS for theatrical, Entermode for Korea for theatrical, to VerCine for Spain for a wide theatrical release on May 8, 2026, and Ignacio Puebla's VERCINE outbid several big distributors in Spain and won. LatAm, the U.S., Germany, France, and Japan are under discussion now.The Film was produced by Carlos Juarez of Basque Films, whose smash hit film The Platform became a worldwide sensation on Netflix as #1 in over 50 territories, and Guido Rud of FilmSharks, with the participation of NETFLIX (Spain ) and RTVE and tells the story of Isabel (Maribel Verdu ) who moves with her two children into a very prestigious building that has a very peculiar admission method but at a very affordable rental fee. Once approved and settled, three elderly neighbors from the lower floor will turn their lives upside down.Guido Rud from Filmsharks, "This is a remarkable, exquisite and visually sophisticated cinematic gem that aims to target fantasy/adventure lovers specially for audiences that are looking for stories that resemble the cinema we all fell in love with, like The Goonies, Super 8 and ....Stranger Things. We are already seeing how Remake hunters are haunting this gem."
