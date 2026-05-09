PENDULUM: Our First Look at Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Phoebe Dynevor in Upcoming Horror

Pendulum, the directorial debut of screenwriter Mark Heyman. They sent out the first look today, that of its two stars, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Phoebe Dynevor. Deadline reported this week that Vertical has acquired the North American distribution rights to the horror film, the directorial debut of screenwriter Mark Heyman. They sent out the first look today, that of its two stars, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Phoebe Dynevor.

This new horror film was "... Produced by Darren Aronofsky (The Whale) for Protozoa, Motel Mojave’s Jacob Jaffke (X trilogy), and C2’s Dave Caplan (Longlegs), the film stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Looper), Phoebe Dynevor (Fair Play), Norman Reedus (Ballerina), and two-time Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook)".

... married couple Patrick (Gordon-Levitt) and Abigail (Dynevor) journey to a new-age retreat in New Mexico, drawn by the possibility of healing after a traumatic event. Patrick is willing to do anything to help his wife, but becomes distrustful of the retreat’s enigmatic leader (Weaver) even as Abigail falls under her spell. As paranoia builds, the couple must determine if the group’s spiritual practices offer genuine healing – or mask a terrifying truth that threatens to consume them both.

Heyman the BAFTA-nominated writer of Aronofsky's Black Swan and the horror flick, The Boogeyman.

“Pendulum is a deeply personal film, inspired by real, and really scary, experiences. It’s truly a dream come true to see it released in theaters with a partner like Vertical,” shared writer-director Heyman. “Featuring incredible lead performances by Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Phoebe Dynevor, Pendulum is an impressive, terrifying debut from acclaimed screenwriter Mark Heyman,” added Vertical partner Peter Jarowey. “We are proud to be partnering with producers Darren, Jacob, and Dave, and are looking forward to ringing in 2027 by scaring the hell out of audiences.”

Vertical is setting Pendulum for a wide release on January 1, 2027.