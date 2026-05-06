MOTOR CITY Teaser Trailer: Alan Ritchson Stars in Revenge Action Flick

Take a moment to watch Alan Ritchson and company dish out 70s Detroit-style revenge in Potsy Ponciroli's action thriller, Motor City.

Independent Film Company is releasing the flick in cinemas on July 24th and the official teaser trailer has gone out for the world to see. Watch it below, and check out the small gallery of stills as well.

Personally, we wished he'd kept the hair. Check out that mane!