MOTOR CITY Teaser Trailer: Alan Ritchson Stars in Revenge Action Flick
Take a moment to watch Alan Ritchson and company dish out 70s Detroit-style revenge in Potsy Ponciroli's action thriller, Motor City.
Independent Film Company is releasing the flick in cinemas on July 24th and the official teaser trailer has gone out for the world to see. Watch it below, and check out the small gallery of stills as well.
Personally, we wished he'd kept the hair. Check out that mane!
Directed by Potsy PonciroliFeaturing a score by Jack WhiteStarringAlan RitchsonShailene WoodleyPablo SchreiberBen FosterBen McKenzieCheck out the teaser trailer for 'MOTOR CITY', a THUNDEROUS, HIGH-OCTANE REVENGE SAGA powered by pure cinematic force, in theaters July 24.Independent Film Company Will ReleaseMOTOR CITY In Theaters July 24In 1970s Detroit a working-class romantic is framed by a ruthless gangster after falling for his girlfriend. After years in prison, he returns with only one mission: revenge.With operatic scale, MOTOR CITY unleashes a barrage of brutal action, magnetic performances, and striking imagery, fueled by a thunderous rock score, precision-crafted action, and immersive sound design to create a visceral, propulsive spectacle built to electrify audiences this summer.
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