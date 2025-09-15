HOPE: First Look Image & Teaser Poster Revealed For Upcoming Sci-Fi Thriller From THE WAILING's Na Hong-Jin

The teaser poster uses a direct frame from the film, capturing “a moment in the depths of the forest as a rider on a galloping horse seizes a young man by the collar, saving him just as he is pursued by an alien threat”.

... the sci-fi action thriller is set in the remote village of Hope Harbor, near the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). When a tiger is suspected to have appeared and local police chief Bum-seok is alerted, it throws the community into chaos. What begins as a local emergency soon spirals into a deeper, more terrifying mystery, one that forces the town’s residents to confront the unknown.

Hwang Jung-min plays Bum-seok, the arrogant yet duty-bound chief of the Hope Harbor police substation. Zo In-sung portrays Sung-ki, a young local who passes his days hunting and fishing. Hoyeon appears as Sung-ae, a tenacious officer who remains steadfast in her duties under any circumstance. They are joined by international stars Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, with Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender, in the roles of the film’s alien characters.

The largely Korean language film, still in post-production, is slated for a summer 2026 release ...