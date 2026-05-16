Sam Raimi to Direct Remake of 1978 Horror Flick MAGIC
The trades reported yesterday that Sam Raimi is set to direct an new adaptation of Magic, William Goldman's 1976 novel by the same name, for Lionsgate. Magic was first turned into the 1978 psychological horror film that starred Anthony Hopkins.
He played a ventriloquist who finds himself controlled by his malicious puppet at a time when he has a chance to find happiness with a rekindled romance. Deadline
The new project is written by Mark Swift and Damian Shannon, reuniting with Raimi after this year's Send Help which starred Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien.
“Sam is the dream director for this project — in fact, his coming aboard represents one of the truly great matches of director and material,” said Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “The script is fantastic, and we could not be more excited to see Sam’s direction and creative vision take it to another level. We are absolutely thrilled he has chosen to direct the film.”
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