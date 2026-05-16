Sam Raimi to Direct Remake of 1978 Horror Flick MAGIC

The trades reported yesterday that Sam Raimi is set to direct an new adaptation of Magic, William Goldman's 1976 novel by the same name, for Lionsgate. Magic was first turned into the 1978 psychological horror film that starred Anthony Hopkins.

He played a ventriloquist who finds himself controlled by his malicious puppet at a time when he has a chance to find happiness with a rekindled romance. Deadline

The new project is written by Mark Swift and Damian Shannon, reuniting with Raimi after this year's Send Help which starred Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien.