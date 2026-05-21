Hey Canada! Watch NFB's GOOD LUCK TO YOU ALL Right Now!

The Canadian National Film Board (NFB) just released Cordell Barker’s darkly whimsical animated 2025 short film on the Artificial Intelligence debate for free on its streaming platform.



Good Luck To You All plays like an inversion of Pixar's Wall-E mixed with The Iron Giant, where a little girl plays with her toys (both casually and roughly). In the background, a television visualizes out her thoughts on 'robot friends' in real time via news excerpts and fantasy. It is a visually complex and kinetic eight minutes, which crams a lot of ideas and narrative into a tight and clever package.



It is also in the fine tradition of the NFB offering a platform for philosophical, and even a bit nihilistic, explorations into human nature. I often recommend John Weldon's To Be, to fans of Christopher Nolan's The Prestige, as it conceptually predates the 2006 feature film by over 15 years. Good Luck To You All is easily on that level.



The creators would also like to note: This film was 100% human made.