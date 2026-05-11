Cannes 2026: Kicking Off

To paraphrase Shakespeare *, some attend Cannes, some yearn to attend Cannes, and some watch Cannes selections months or years later.

I have been in the third camp all my life, but I remain eager to see what films are selected, which films generate excitement, and which films disappear under a wave of bad press. Screenings at the 79th Festival de Cannes commence tomorrow, Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

Visit the festival's selection page to dive further into the program, which divides into the higher-profile, established auteur-filled Competition titles, the usually-more-intriguing Un Certain Regard section, Out of Competition, Cannes Premieres, Special Screenings, Cannes Classics, and so forth, not to forget Quinzaine des cineastes (Director's Fortnight), which starts on Wednesday.

Several of our contributors are attending in person this year, so we wish them well, and we hope they have time to share some of what they discover, in between sipping champagne and walking the red carpet and fighting the crowds or whatever people do in the south of France.



(* Twelfth Night, Act 2, Scene 5.)

