STAR WARS: MAUL - SHADOW LORD Review: The Galaxy's Most Dangerous Survivor Returns

When we reunite with the former Sith apprentice to Darth Sidious they are now the Zabrak crime lord, one-time leader of the large criminal alliance, the collapsed Shadow Collective.

We are one year after Order 66, between their betrayal by Sidious during The Clone Wars, and their ultimate demise at the hands of Kenobi in Rebels. With remnants of the collective, Maul has established operations on the planet Janix, which is still outside of Empire control.

The only law enforcement they would have to contend with includes Captain Brander Lawson and his partner, the robot Two-Boots. Lawson lives on planet with his son, Rylee, and tries to be present in their life but the job is always demanding his attention, more so once Maul begins taking out rival gangs on the planet.

Staying out of sight is Master Eeko-Dio Daki and his padawan, Devon Izara. Having escaped the purge of Jedi during Order 66 Daki would rather keep a low profile than expose themselves. Devon is already wrestling with hiding her Jedi powers, and not using them.

Everyone is trying to avoid the Empire. For once they are involved they would never leave and no one on any side of the lawful spectrum needs them coming to town.

Wow. Star Wars animation just keeps getting better and better with each outing. First and foremost, Maul - Shadow Lord stands as the most action-packed series with epic saber fights, massive laser battles, and crushing vehicle chases through the highways and byways of Janix. Free from the confines of physical acting limitations and production costs & logistics this animated world is only limited by the imagination, time allowed for such dreams to come to the screen, and hard drive space. With richer textures, larger scale action and settings, Star Wars animation has never looked this good, all the while maintaining the same sense of character design established in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, back in 2008.

Sam Witwer is Maul, and Maul alone. There is no other. The coldness, the anger, the self-torture, it’s all there and Witwer has had his finger on the pulse of the character for over fourteen years. Again, though their focus has been on rebuilding their criminal empire, once Maul comes across a young Force user they cannot help but need to bring them on as his apprentice, trying to convince Devon that she should not be afraid to embrace her full powers. Maul will forever try to fill the void left by his brother. Wagner Moura is stepping into the SWU for the first time as Brander Lawson. His Brazilian accent sneaks in heavier at times. It made us stop and wonder if the production had swapped actors midway through. This is also Dennis Haysbert’s first foray into the SWU, though they have done other animation voiceovers throughout their illustrious career. His smooth, authoritative baritone is perfect for the Jedi master. Their Gideon Adlon, the voice of Devon Izara, outranks them all with their multitude of entries in animation and video game voice work in their brief career.

As mentioned before, Star Wars animation just gets better and better. The body mechanics of the animation is noticeably sharper. The action scenes are not as rigid as they once were, and more complex as characters weave in and out from one another. And with darker tones throughout the whole production the lightsabers pop with each swing, near to blinding effects.

Adopting what the production has called a painterly quality to their character design skins have tones and textures not seen before. We feel that it helps bring the characters more to life than earlier productions, having one over making our childhood toys come to life.

For the backgrounds, they also did brush strokes on glass panes then scanned them into the show. It adds to the dreariness and oppression, a rain soaked quality in a show where there was no rain, that an entire universe must feel after the rise of the Empire after the Clone Wars.