STAR WARS: MAUL - SHADOW LORD: New Animated Series Premieres on April Sith... Uh, we Mean 6th.
Maul has been a fan favourite since they were saved from their sundered plummet down a reactor shaft on Naboo during The Phantom Menace. Brought back from the dead throughout Star Wars' animated universe fans have been clamoring for more Maul ever since.
Then, back in April 2025, during Star Wars Celebration Japan, we got the news. Maul would be getting their own animated series, Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord. The teaser trailer and poster have been sent out to celebrate this announcement.
The series will premiere on Disney+ on April 6th (almost a year to the day it was announced), with two episodes airing each week. The final two episodes will air gloriously on May 4th.
Included below is a massive gallery of images as well. We will fight each other for the chance to look at this series before it premieres. Right now though? While character design looks familiar, holy moly does it look good.
An all-new animated series from Lucasfilm Animation, “Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord,” will premiere on Disney+ April 6, 2026. Two episodes will premiere each week, with the final two airing on the ultimate Star Wars holiday, May the 4th. Set after the events of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” this pulpy adventure finds Maul plotting to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire. There, he crosses paths with a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan who could be the apprentice he is seeking to aid him in his relentless pursuit for revenge.“Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord” is created by Dave Filoni, based on Star Wars and characters created by George Lucas. The series is developed by Dave Filoni and Matt Michnovetz. Brad Rau is supervising director. The executive producers are Dave Filoni, Athena Yvette Portillo, Matt Michnovetz, Brad Rau, Carrie Beck, and Josh Rimes. Alex Spotswood is the co-executive producer. The voice cast includes Sam Witwer as Maul, Gideon Adlon as Devon Izara, Oscar® nominee Wagner Moura as Brander Lawson, Richard Ayoade as Two-Boots, Dennis Haysbert as Master Eeko-Dio-Daki, Chris Diamantopoulos as Looti Vario, Charlie Bushnell as Rylee Lawson, Vanessa Marshall as Rook Kast, David C. Collins as Spybot, A.J. LoCascio as Marrok, and Steve Blum as Icarus.
