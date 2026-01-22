STAR WARS: MAUL - SHADOW LORD: New Animated Series Premieres on April Sith... Uh, we Mean 6th.

Maul has been a fan favourite since they were saved from their sundered plummet down a reactor shaft on Naboo during The Phantom Menace. Brought back from the dead throughout Star Wars' animated universe fans have been clamoring for more Maul ever since.

Then, back in April 2025, during Star Wars Celebration Japan, we got the news. Maul would be getting their own animated series, Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord. The teaser trailer and poster have been sent out to celebrate this announcement.

The series will premiere on Disney+ on April 6th (almost a year to the day it was announced), with two episodes airing each week. The final two episodes will air gloriously on May 4th.

Included below is a massive gallery of images as well. We will fight each other for the chance to look at this series before it premieres. Right now though? While character design looks familiar, holy moly does it look good.