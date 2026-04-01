LUNAR SWAY: Exclusive Clip & Poster Reveal For Canadian Queer Crime Drama

We have an exclusive clip and a poster reveal for Nick Butler's Canadian crime drama, Lunar Sway. The film premiered at BFI Flare, the London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival, and will make its way back home and into the U.S. as well later this year.

Cliff is an eccentric, young man living in the small desert town of Mooncrest, looking for love in all the wrong place. His life is shaken up with the unexpected arrival of his estranged birth mother, Marg, a steely, misfit who reminds him of himself. But she brings with her, a range of dangerous consequences, sending Cliff on a wild misadventure he never saw coming.