HALLOWARRIOR: Shudder Acquires Post-Apocalyptic Halloween Thriller
Shudder have acquired Ben Sottak's feature debut, Hallowarrior, which is all set to premiere at Tribeca on June 10th.
Desperate for companionship on a post apocalyptic Halloween night, the Last Girl on Earth gets more than she bargained for, when something far more sinister arrives on her doorstep.
Shudder has plans to debut Hallowarrior on the platform this Fall. They acquired the movie for all their territories, NA, UK/Ire and Aus/NZ.
Hallowarrior stars Milly Shapiro of Hereditary fame, and Shannyn Sossamon, who got their feature film debut opposite the late Heath Ledger in 2001's A Knight's Tale.
SHUDDER ACQUIRES POST-APOCALYPTIC HALLOWEEN THRILLERHALLOWARRIORSTARRING MILLY SHAPIRO AND SHANNYN SOSSAMONShudder announced today that they have acquired HALLOWARRIOR, the feature debut from writer-director Ben Sottak starring Milly Shapiro (HEREDITARY), Ajani Russell (SKATE KITCHEN), AJ Bowen (YOU’RE NEXT) and Shannyn Sossamon (A KNIGHT’S TALE). The deal includes rights in North America, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. HALLOWARRIOR will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival on June 10, 2026, and will debut on Shudder this Fall.HALLOWARRIOR follows Pumpkin (Shapiro), the last girl on earth and sole survivor of a humanity-ending plague, scavenging the wasteland for supplies on the eve of Halloween. Pumpkin’s lonely holiday ritual is interrupted by the arrival of a savage gang of raiders at her doorstep led by the fearsome Thalia (Sossamon). Outnumbered and armed with candy, wit and weapons, Pumpkin must ferociously fight back to survive the night.Ben Sottak is an NYC-based filmmaker. His commercial work includes directing for Warheads, Sweethearts and PGATour. His narrative shorts have screened Fantasia, FrightFest, Telluride Horror Show and Brooklyn Horror Film Festival. HALLOWARRIOR is his feature debut as a writer/director. He loves scary movies, gin martinis, and his two spooky cats.“HALLOWARRIOR is a love letter to horror and Halloween, and I am thrilled that the film has found its home with a distributor whose brand is synonymous with both,” said writer-director Sottak. “It’s an honor to have HALLOWARRIOR join the Shudder family, and a treat to introduce their audience to this fun, scary, gory film along with its badass lead, Pumpkin, played by the incredible Milly Shapiro.”“From the moment we saw HALLOWARRIOR, we knew this was a natural fit for Shudder. The film fully understands what genre fans come to the platform for - strong scares, spooky atmosphere and a wild ride. It’s the kind of horror that plays directly to our audience and reinforces why the service is such a trusted home for bold, crowd-pleasing genre filmmaking, especially around the Halloween season,” said IFC Entertainment Group Director of Acquisitions and Productions Adam Koehler.HALLOWARRIOR is produced by Emmajane Hoffman and Ben Sottak for Strange Aeons, Gabriel Rosenstein for The Spitting Image, Danielle Benedict and Jake Casey for The Dazey Phase, and executive produced by Alec Ring and Shannyn Sossamon. The deal was negotiated by Adam Koehler for Shudder with Isadora Johnson for Cinetic on behalf of the filmmakers.
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