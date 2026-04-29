HALLOWARRIOR: Shudder Acquires Post-Apocalyptic Halloween Thriller

Shudder have acquired Ben Sottak's feature debut, Hallowarrior, which is all set to premiere at Tribeca on June 10th.

Desperate for companionship on a post apocalyptic Halloween night, the Last Girl on Earth gets more than she bargained for, when something far more sinister arrives on her doorstep.

Shudder has plans to debut Hallowarrior on the platform this Fall. They acquired the movie for all their territories, NA, UK/Ire and Aus/NZ.

Hallowarrior stars Milly Shapiro of Hereditary fame, and Shannyn Sossamon, who got their feature film debut opposite the late Heath Ledger in 2001's A Knight's Tale.