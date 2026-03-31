I LOVE BOOSTERS Trailer and Poster: Important Community Service

After the off-the-wall, bizarro genius of his feature Sorry to Bother You, about a man using a white voice in his telemarketing hob that leads to uncovering a conspiracy that includes people turning into horses, and his limited series I'm A Virgo, about a gentle giant (and I mean giant) who takes on his city's not-so-super-hero, I'm ready to follow Boots Riley anywhere. And his new film I Love Boosters looks like another insane, funny, brightly coloured, raunchy, and whipsmart story.

The tagline: 'A crew of professional shoplifters take aim at a cutthroat fashion maven. It's like community service.' The film features an all-star ensemble cast with Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, Taylour Paige, Poppy Liu, Eiza Gonzalez, LaKeith Stanfield, Don Cheadle and Demi Moore. Need we say more? Except that the combined efforts of Neon, Waypoint, and Annapurna will release the film on May 22nd, and you can check out the trailer below.