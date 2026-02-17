THE RESTORATION AT GRAYSON MANOR: Chroma Secures North American Rights For Glenn McQuaid's Gothic, Queer Horror

Chroma has acquired the North American rights for Glenn McQuaid's queer, gothic horror, The Restoration at Grayson Manor.

While McQuaid may have been quiet on the directing front for a number of years we have spoken most often of their involvement with the Tales From Beyond the Pale podcasts and shows. This new film premiered at Fantastic Fest last September and will get a theatrical release from Chroma later this year.

CHROMA SECURES NORTH AMERICAN RIGHTS FROM BANKSIDE FILMS TO

GOTHIC QUEER HORROR

THE RESTORATION AT GRAYSON MANOR

STARRING CHRIS COLFER AND ALICE KRIGE

Chroma, the home for bold genre films, has acquired THE RESTORATION AT GRAYSON MANOR directed by Glenn McQuaid (Sell the Dead), for North America, with a view to theatrical release later this year.

The film stars Chris Colfer (Struck by Lightning, Glee) as Boyd Grayson, a hedonistic heir who loses his hands in a freak accident. His domineering mother, Jacqueline, played by Alice Krige (Sleepwalkers, Star Trek: First Contact), invests in radical experimental new technology to help him.

McQuaid directs from a script he co-wrote with Clay McLeod Chapman. The film had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest 2025, where it was met with strong early critical response.

Produced by Dublin based Fantastic Films' Deirdre Levins, John McDonnell, and Brendan McCarthy. Their previous credits include Vivarium, You Are Not my Mother, Sea Fever, Woken, The Last Days On Mars, and The Hallow. Co-produced by Vienna based Horse&Fruits’ Thomas Herbert and Florian Brüning. The film was developed by Screen Ireland and financed by Screen Ireland, Coimisún na Meán, the Austria Film Institute (ÖFI), the Irish tax credit provided by the Government of Ireland and RTE Television.

The acquisition was negotiated by Ahbra Perry, VP of Chroma and Krisztina Laszlo of Bankside Films on behalf of the filmmakers.

“The Restoration at Grayson Manor is audacious, perverse, and emotionally ferocious,” said Ahbra Perry, VP of Chroma. “Glenn McQuaid has crafted an unsettling horror story that explores queer identity and repression, and bodily autonomy, in a way that feels both operatic and intimate. We’re thrilled to bring this film to North American audiences, and to showcase Chris Colfer’s powerful return to acting in such a daring, transformative role.”

“From our first conversations, it was clear Chroma really got this film. Their persistence and enthusiasm throughout the acquisition has been incredibly affirming,” said McQuaid. “The Restoration at Grayson Manor is a deeply personal, gothic queer horror, and finding a North American partner willing to champion its ambition and strangeness means everything to us. I couldn’t be more excited to have Chroma bringing it to audiences.”