Rotterdam 2026 Review: GUNMAN Is One Shot That Hits

Gatillero Director(s) Cristian Tapia Marchiori Writer(s) Clara Ambrosoni

Cristian Tapia Marchiori Cast Sergio Podeley

Julieta Díaz

Ramiro Blas

Festival people are the best. At the International Film Festival Rotterdam, a filmmaker I met for the first time almost immediately recommended I should watch Cris Tapia Marchiori's thriller, released internationally as, and it turned out to be one of my favorite films at this year's festival. Filmed entirely in the outskirts of the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires, and edited to look like one continuous shot, we get to follow petty gangster Pablo through one night which most definitely does not go according to plan.As protagonists go, Pablo is not exactly the most sympathetic one:starts with him doing an armed robbery of a small supermarket. Just out of jail and low on cash, Pablo appears to have a stroke of luck when local gangsters hire him to do a easy job: scare someone into paying them. He'd be crazy to refuse it, right?Unbeknownst to Pablo, he is walking straight into a trap, the start of a planned gang war for which a scapegoat is needed by both sides.Unbeknownst to the gangsters using him, Pablo turns out to be incredibly fast on his feet, a great shot, and a veritable parkour runner on speed. A wiry elastic puppet with a heartrate of 200, fueled by pure adrenaline, the terrified and ultra-hyper Pablo takes off like a rocket while the neighborhood explodes around him. And it's not just the gangsters: the local civilians, fed up with the unending crime spree, decide to take matters into their own hands, creating a third army...Filming a story in one shot poses a risk. Like with found-footage, you need a damn good reason for using it or it comes across as gimmicky.does it right, as following the fast-running Pablo gives you a very good sense of the environment the film is shot in, the infamous Isla Maciel quarter. Director Marchiori, really from that region (and dedicating his film to friends from there, alive and dead...), works wonders here. Tension is achieved early on and doesn't let up, this is a film you WILL watch white-knuckled.And a special mention must be made of Sergio Podeley, the actor playing Pablo, who must be one hell of an athlete. The film isn't really one continuous shot (allegedly there are two or three secret cuts) but there aren't many moments of respite for Sergio, who is constantly running, jumping, yelling, climbing... I assume that every second off-screen they provided water and oxygen for the poor man.Fantastically paced, at a mere 80 minutes it whooshes by like a bullet. I was very impressed and loved it, I felt transported to another part of the world. It is literally the sort of pleasant surprise you go to a film festival for. Highly recommended.a.k.a.is on the tail end of its world tour around festivals. Check it out if it's in your neighborhood, but keep an eye out for streaming services as well as it should not take long to arrive.