PRETTY LETHAL: Premieres at SWSX, Streams Globally on Prime Video March 25th

Vicky Jewson's thriller, Pretty Lethal, was just announced in the second wave of titles for this year's SXSW Film Festival. Like all festival announcements it is not uncommon for individual projects to then send out additional press releases in an effort to single out their own movies, raise them above the din of celebration for their inclusion.

If you have read Peter's earlier announcement you have already seen the pictures of the main cast of girls and Uma Thurman. The additional good news comes with word that there will be a very quick turnaround between Pretty Lethal's world premiere at SXSW and when it starts streaming globally on Prime Video on March 26th.

We will not have to wait long to get our eyeballs on it.

An action-packed thriller where five ballerinas, on their way to a prestigious dance competition, are barely on speaking terms when their bus breaks down in a remote forest. With no other options, they reluctantly seek shelter at an unsettling roadside inn run by Devora Kasimer (Uma Thurman), a reclusive former ballet prodigy. From the moment they arrive, something feels wrong—and their worst instincts prove right. As the situation turns deadly, the fractured team must set aside rivalries and weaponize years of brutal training, turning grace, discipline, and even pointe shoes into tools for survival. “In Pretty Lethal, I wanted to bring the highly specific skillset of a ballerina to the action space. We created a world built on the broken dreams of a dancer, played by the iconic Uma Thurman. This world and our incredible young cast gave me the freedom to swing between horror, comedy and action to create a breathless rollercoaster ride. The troupe embraces team work, sisterhood and ballet-fu in order to stay alive. Dance like your life depends on it!” - Vicky Jewson, Director

The main image above is of the cast. The image in the gallery below is of, of course, Uma Thurman. The cast is made up of Iris Apatow, Lana Condor, Millicent Simmonds, Avantika, Maddie Ziegler, Michael Culkin, Lydia Leonard and Uma Thurman.

Vicky Jewson directed a script written by Kate Freund.