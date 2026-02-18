Boston Underground Coverage Festival Features Indie Reviews International Interviews Top 10 Lists

Politics of Time: The Films of Anocha Suwichakornpong at Metrograph

Lead Critic; Brooklyn, New York

Metrograph, New York's Lower Eastside repertory/arthouse film institution, is surveying the works of Thai filmmaker, Anocha Suwichakornpong, starting February 21st through two consecutive weekend screening of her feature-length and short films, as well as streaming of her work for home viewing.

Producer, teacher, and writer-director Anocha Suwichakornpong, a native of Pattaya, Thailand, has, since her Columbia thesis film Graceland premiered at the 59th Cannes Film Festival, regularly ranked among the most unpredictable of contemporary filmmakers. While consistent in her preoccupations, chief among these the social and political history of her homeland, she employs an eclectic array of formal and narrative devices in her work that frustrate any attempt at passive viewing.

I've been following her career path ever since watching her first feature, Mundane History. And gushed my admirations over her masterpiece, By the Time It Gets Dark. Her artistry, exploring the socio-political history of Thailand with layered, multifaceted, experimental ways of filmmaking, has been an intoxicating experience, to say the least.

Suwichakornpong's cinematic exploration doesn't stop at her own, but as a producer, she has become a formidable figure. In 2017, she co-founded Purin Pictures, a film fund that supports independent cinema in Southeast Asia, offering much needed assistance in a region that lacks adequate governmental support. Metrograph acknowledges her contribution as a producer in their concurrent series Currents of Southease Asian Cinema, featuring recent festival hits such as, A Useful Ghost, Memoria and Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell.

Here are what I've found over the years:

Mundane History (2009)

With a fractured timeline, Suwichakornpong's gorgeous film tells a slight friendship that develops between Ake, a young paralyzed man and his home care male nurse Pun. From what I gather, Ake's from a rich family and Pun is from the countryside. It was an accident that made the young man bed ridden and seems to have been attributed to his general somber mood. We see their repetitive days: eating, talking, reading, day after day. Stars are born and die just like us humans, even though it takes billions of years. Does our lives really matter? All we can do is live in the present.

Mundane History veers away from expensive philosophizing a la Tree of Life or soapy life affirming movies. There is no eureka moment. It just unhurriedly goes on about making a simple point in its own measured, quiet ways.

