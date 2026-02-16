HOUSE OF HOLLOWAY: Alex Kahuam Wraps Latest Horror Pic, Starring Laura Marano & Doug Jones

A family of serial killers play a twisted psychological game, competing with each other to claim the next victim from among six guests staying at their secluded home, slowly revealing the secrets of their family legacy.

House of Holloway stars Laura Marano, Doug Jones, and features Orlando Piñeda and Bonnie Aarons. The pic now heads into post.

Kahuam, who co-wrote the pic with producing partner Anthony Pallino, had nothing but appreciation for his team. “The production of this film was tough,” Kahuam told Variety. “We were hit by one of the biggest snow storms in recent history. I’m so deeply grateful for all our cast and crew who didn’t give up on the most challenging weather conditions.

“Laura Marano is a brilliant lead actress who set an amazing tone with the rest of the cast. She is so talented and an incredible person — we couldn’t have done this without her. It was great to work again with the outstanding Doug Jones and for the first time with the incredible Bonnie Aarons. We had a lot of fun.”

Marano, who is also executive producing “House of Holloway,” said: “This film truly embodied the phrase ‘When there’s a will, there’s a way.’ We had every possible challenge thrown at us, and every single person in our cast and crew handled each obstacle with so much love and passion. I am beyond excited for this movie to come together, and cannot wait to see how Alex brings this project to life.”