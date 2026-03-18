BLOODSPORT: Michaela Coel, A24 to Work on Reimagining 80s Cult Classic

This is, interesting.

The 1988 film centered on a U.S. Army captain played by Jean-Claude Van Damme, who participates in an underground martial arts competition in Hong Kong. This was the movie that launched Van-Damme's international career and made them an instant superstar.

“I have long been in awe of fighters, and astounded by the discipline, intensity and isolation the sport demands of them. I am excited to explore this world, especially so with A24 as my collaborators. LET’S FUCKING GO,” Coel said in a statement.

The new Bloodsport counts Marc Toberoff as producer, with Stuart Manashil and Peggy DiSalle serving as executive producers.

“In 1988, the now-iconic Bloodsport introduced audiences to the gritty aesthetic of mixed martial arts, and I look forward to bringing back that high-energy tournament format to the big screen again,” said Toberoff.