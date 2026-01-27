FACES OF DEATH Teaser Trailer: R-Rated Return of Cult Fave, in Theaters This April

The first teaser trailer for a new Faces of Death movie has clandestinely arrived this afternoon. Released on the down low, this is for the reboot of the 1978 faux-snuff cult classic as much as a myth as it was a legend at the height of video store culture.

Faces of Death movie from Cam directors Isa Mazzei and Daniel Goldhaber, so we're going to tap into the reporting from our friends over at Fangoria for all the info

Per previous reports, the new Faces of Death ditches the documentary format of the original, and revolves around a female moderator of a YouTube-like website, whose job is to weed out offensive and violent content and who herself is recovering from a serious trauma, that stumbles across a group that is recreating the murders from the original film...

And, just like any other good marketing campaign, we're supposed to tell you that, "The studio informed us they cannot run this content due to its taboo nature". We don't know whether to call bullshit on that or not.

Still. Any press is good press, right?

Faces of Death will hit theaters on April 10th via Legendary Entertainment.