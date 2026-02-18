ANACORETA: Meta Found Footage Flick Bows on Digital HD in US on February 24th

Jeremy Schuetze's found footage horror flick, Anacoreta, is coming to digital in the US. Filmhub is releasing the Canadian horror flick on all digital platforms next week, February 24th.

A group of friends travel for a weekend away to an isolated cabin in the woods to shoot an experimental horror movie. Slowly the film begins to unravel, and we see the true monster appear from the shadows.

The trailer and a small batch of stills can be found below the announcement.