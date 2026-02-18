ANACORETA: Meta Found Footage Flick Bows on Digital HD in US on February 24th
Jeremy Schuetze's found footage horror flick, Anacoreta, is coming to digital in the US. Filmhub is releasing the Canadian horror flick on all digital platforms next week, February 24th.
A group of friends travel for a weekend away to an isolated cabin in the woods to shoot an experimental horror movie. Slowly the film begins to unravel, and we see the true monster appear from the shadows.
The trailer and a small batch of stills can be found below the announcement.
Jeremy Schuetze Goes to a Cabin in the Woodswith Found Footage Nightmare AnacoretaStarring Schuetze, Antonia Thomas and Matt VisserStreaming on Digital HD February 24thFilmhub has announced the official US digital release of Jeremy Schuetze's found footage feature Anacoreta. Following a festival run and debut in Canada, Anacoreta debuts on digital platforms February 24 in the US. Anacoreta screened at the Heartland International Film Festival, where it won Best Horror, and the Manchester Film Festival, where the team took home Best International Feature.Anacoreta stars Antonia Thomas (The Good Doctor, Lovesick), Jeremy Schuetze (The Man in the High Castle, Jennifer's Body), co-writer Matt Visser (Fellow Travelers, Woman of the Hour), and Jesse Stanley (Van Helsing).Beginning February 24, audiences across the US will be able to rent or own Anacoreta on Digital HD, including Apple TV, Prime Video, and Fandango at Home.Longtime fans of the genre, Schuetze and Visser leaned into the tropes of found footage and isolation in the woods, with their self-named characters headed into the wilderness to make a single-camera film, only to find chaos and death.
