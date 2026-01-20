HEEL Official Trailer: Stephen Graham & Andrea Riseborough Star in Thriller, In Theaters And On Demand March 6th

Magnolia Pictures is releasing Jan Komasa's thriller, Heel, in theaters and On Demand on March 6th. Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, and Anson Boon star in the latest from the Acadamy Award nominated director.

From Academy Award® nominated director Jan Komasa, HEEL is a twisted thriller that follows 19-year-old hooligan Tommy (Anson Boon), who revels in a life of drugs, parties, and violence. One night, on a bender with his reckless friends, he becomes separated from the group and is abducted by an unknown figure (Golden Globe® winner Stephen Graham). Though he is no stranger to inflicting violence, he is enraged and horrified when he wakes to find himself chained in the basement of the isolated suburban family home of Chris (Graham), his wife Kathryn (Academy Award® nominee Andrea Riseborough), and their young son Jonathan (Kit Rakusen). The family sets out to reform Tommy's unruly behavior, forcing him to comply with their relentless mind games or seek escape at any cost.

The official trailer for the flick has been released. Check it out below, along with a small selection of stills.