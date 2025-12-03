THE LOST CHAPTER: YUKI'S REVENGE Teaser: Maybe Some Things Should Stay Lost

After fully absorbing all 275 minutes of Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair as a fully-integrated, magnificent piece of filmmaking at an advance press screening last night, a bonus feature then played.

The Lost Chapter: Yuku's Revenge

The film premiered November 30 on Fortnite.

Per the press notes: "Visionary director Quentin Tarantino had a dream of a Kill Bill chapter that never made it to the silver screen, a chapter known as 'Yuki's Revenge.' Over 20 years later, Tarantino and Epic have come together to bring the story to life in Fortnite. Built with Unreal Engine and character models from Fortnite, Tarantino's The Lost Chapter: Yuki's Revenge stars Uma Thurman."

For me, especially as the capper to a satisfying 275 minutes, this animated scene felt like a bonus feature. Yuki seeks revenge after The Bride (Uma Thurman) killed her sister as part of her takedown of O-Ren (Lucy Liu). Yuki, as you might imagine, is not so easy to kill.

It's built with Unreal Engine, and it's an interesting experiment -- I'm trying to be kind -- but it's not for me; it's for the kids, I guess. Watch the teaser to see what I mean.

I'm not sure about release plans, though I'm sure it will be made more widely available at some point, even for non-Fortnite people.

