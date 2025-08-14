NIGHT PATROL: RLJE Films and Shudder Acquire Horror Thriller Ahead of Fantastic Fest World Premiere

And check out the cast as well. Night Patrol stars Jermaine Fowler, Justin Long, RJ Cyler, Freddie Gibbs, CM Punk, YG, Flying Lotus, Dermot Mulroney, Jon Oswald, and Nicki Micheaux. Long is a genre film star, and Fowler’s is one on the rise. Others like Flying Lotus, Mulroney, and Micheaux sweeten the deal.

Prows was hailed and lauded when their debut feature film, Lowlife , hit the festival circuit, premiering at Fantasia back in 2017. Not ignoring the boom-boom times between ‘20 and ‘23, but they’ve only done a chapter of a V/H/S anthology since then, so in our minds, we’re due some more from the director, by a long shot.

... an LAPD officer must put aside his differences with the area’s street gangs when he discovers a local police task force is harboring a horrific secret that endangers the residents of the housing projects he grew up in.

RLJE Films and Shudder Acquire

NIGHT PATROL

Via XYZ Films Ahead of 2025 Fantastic Fest World Premiere

Jermaine Fowler, Justin Long and RJ Cyler, lead cast; theatrical release set for 2026

Also starring Freddie Gibbs, CM Punk, YG, Flying Lotus, Dermot Mulroney, and more

RLJE Films and Shudder announced today that they have acquired the North American rights to the horror thriller NIGHT PATROL via XYZ Films, the sophomore feature from director Ryan Prows (LOWLIFE), ahead of its world premiere at the 2025 Fantastic Fest film festival. The film is co-written by Prows and Shaye Ogbonna (“The Penguin”), Tim Cairo (OFF RAMP) and Jake Gibson (HE BLED NEON), and stars Jermaine Fowler (THE BLACKENING), Justin Long (BARBARIAN), RJ Cyler (THE HARDER THEY FALL), Freddie Gibbs (DOWN WITH THE KING), CM Punk (GIRL ON THE THIRD FLOOR), YG (WHITE BOY RICK), Flying Lotus (ASH), Dermot Mulroney (SCREAM IV), Jon Oswald (LOWLIFE) and Nicki Micheaux (“The Shield”). RLJE Films and Shudder will release NIGHT PATROL in theaters in 2026.

"I am thrilled that we’re partnering with RLJE and Shudder to bring NIGHT PATROL to theaters — it’s been a long road to get here, and we couldn’t have asked for a better team to help push this fun, rollercoaster of a film out into the world,” said Director Ryan Prows. “ I’m beyond excited we get to blast our wild film far and wide to a hungry, unsuspecting audience."

"NIGHT PATROL is an audacious, high-stakes horror-thriller with a powerhouse ensemble cast and heart-pounding tension," said Chief Acquisitions Officer of RLJE Films Mark Ward commented. "Blending community grit, suspense and unflinching intensity led by Ryan Prows, this acquisition marks a dream-realized moment for us going into its world premiere."

NIGHT PATROL is produced by David S. Goyer and Keith Levine for Phantom Four, James Harris for Tea Shop Films, and Josh Goldbloom with XYZ Films handling global sales. The film is executive produced by XYZ Films and Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor and Grady Craig for Bondit, and Mark Lane for Tea Shop Films. Additional executive producers include YG, Narineh Hacopian, and Phantom Four’s Gracie Wheelan and David Tracy. The deal was negotiated by Mark Ward and Brandon Harmer for RLJE Films and Shudder with XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers.