NIGHT PATROL: Teaser Poster Revealed, Along With a 2026 Release Date

Ryan Prows' sophomore movie, the horror thriller Night Patrol, will have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest tomorrow night, Friday, September 19th. Night Patrol will also play at Beyond Fest for its West Coast Premiere on September 28th, then RLJE Films will release it in theaters on January 16th, 2026.

Today, RLJE Films and Shudder (who acquired the film last month) have dropped the teaser poster for the movie where Jermain Fowler and Justin Long star as two police officers who uncover nefarious doings by the local police task force.

And now that we have seen the teaser poster, everyone knows what those nefarious doings are... or, do we say, Nosforatu doings?

...

...

Yeah. Sorry about that. But, now we know vampires are in the mix.

An LAPD officer must put aside his differences with the area’s street gangs when he discovers a local police task force is harboring a horrific secret that endangers the residents of the housing projects he grew up in.

The boom boom times aside, we have been waiting far too long for another movie from Prows, after making waves with their debut feature film, Lowlife. Eight, long, years. We are eager to see this one.

Night Patrol stars the aforementioned Fowler and Long. They are joined by RJ Cyler, Freddie Gibbs, CM Punk, YG, Flying Lotus, Dermot Mulroney, Jon Oswald, and Nicki Micheaux.