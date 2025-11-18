LESBIAN SPACE PRINCESS Exclusive Clip: The Inter-Gay-Lactic Space Adventure Lands on Digital Today

An introverted space princess is forced to leave her home planet on an inter-gay-lactic mission to save her bounty hunter ex-girlfriend from the Straight White Maliens.

We have an exclusive clip from Leela Varghese and Emma Hough Hobbs's animated queer sci-fi comedy, Lesbian Space Princess. The movie arrives on digital today after a theatrical run that began on Halloween night. Cineverse is handling the release, and they sent over this clip for your viewing pleasure.

A laugh-out-loud adventure through the far reaches of queer outer space, *Lesbian Space Princess* showcases the incredible talents of South Australian writers/directors Leela Varghese and Emma Hough Hobbs. Daughter to the flamboyant lesbian Queens of Planet Clitopolis, introverted Princess Saira is devastated when her bounty-hunter girlfriend, Kiki, suddenly breaks up with her for being too needy.

After Kiki is kidnapped by forgotten incels of the future, the Straight White Maliens, Saira must leave the comforts of gay space to deliver their ransom: her royal labrys (the most powerful weapon known to lesbian kind). Only problem is… she doesn’t have it!

With just a 24-hour window to get her labrys and save Kiki, Princess Saira finds herself on an inter-gay-lactic journey of self-discovery that includes encounters with a problematic spaceship and a newfound friendship with gay-pop runaway Willow.