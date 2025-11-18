LESBIAN SPACE PRINCESS Exclusive Clip: The Inter-Gay-Lactic Space Adventure Lands on Digital Today
An introverted space princess is forced to leave her home planet on an inter-gay-lactic mission to save her bounty hunter ex-girlfriend from the Straight White Maliens.
We have an exclusive clip from Leela Varghese and Emma Hough Hobbs's animated queer sci-fi comedy, Lesbian Space Princess. The movie arrives on digital today after a theatrical run that began on Halloween night. Cineverse is handling the release, and they sent over this clip for your viewing pleasure.
A laugh-out-loud adventure through the far reaches of queer outer space, *Lesbian Space Princess* showcases the incredible talents of South Australian writers/directors Leela Varghese and Emma Hough Hobbs. Daughter to the flamboyant lesbian Queens of Planet Clitopolis, introverted Princess Saira is devastated when her bounty-hunter girlfriend, Kiki, suddenly breaks up with her for being too needy.After Kiki is kidnapped by forgotten incels of the future, the Straight White Maliens, Saira must leave the comforts of gay space to deliver their ransom: her royal labrys (the most powerful weapon known to lesbian kind). Only problem is… she doesn’t have it!With just a 24-hour window to get her labrys and save Kiki, Princess Saira finds herself on an inter-gay-lactic journey of self-discovery that includes encounters with a problematic spaceship and a newfound friendship with gay-pop runaway Willow.
Our own Martin reviewed Lesbian Space Princess, totally taken by its raucous charm...
Lesbian Space Princess thrives on contradiction: it is both sweet and profane, ridiculous and heartfelt, an affectionate genre send-up and an earnest story of self-acceptance. Its relentless joke cadence, bouncing between absurdist wordplay, slapstick, and pointed social satire, ensures there is never a lull in its energy. The result is an animated space opera that is as raucous as it is charming, proving that even the most candy-colored worlds can still pack a rebellious, boundary-pushing punch.
Watch the exclusive clip and the trailer below.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.