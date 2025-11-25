DOWN RIVER: Trailer Drops For Southern Gothic Thriller Before December Release

Quiver Distribution picked up the North American rights to Brian Barnant's Southern Gothic thriller, Down River. The thriller lands on digital and on Demand on December 9, 2025, and Quiver sent out the trailer for the flick. Check it out below.

In Down River, a small-town sheriff and his deputy are drawn to an abandoned farmhouse deep in the coal-mining mountains of southern West Virginia to investigate a crime. But as they dig deeper, buried secrets and fragmented clues threaten to tear the town and the sheriff’s sanity apart.

Down River was directed by Brian Barnard and Tommy Walton, written by Randy McDowell and Jody Thompson. The cast includes Jody Thompson, Randy McDowell, Ashley Sutton, Bethany Anne Lind, Lori Beth Sikes, and Mark Ashworth.